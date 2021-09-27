New ‘Succession’ Season 3 Posters Tease Face-Offs & Team-Ups (PHOTOS)

Succession‘s Season 3 premiere is nearing and HBO is giving fans a taste of what’s to come with newly-unveiled character posters.

Each poster includes a pair of characters, and warring father and son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Logan Roy (Brian Cox) are put together in one image. Other pairings include Connor (Alan Ruck) and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew MacFadyen) and Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), as well as Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin).

What could the pairings reveal about Season 3? Only time will tell for certain, but fans have already been made aware that it is gearing up for a major Roy family civil war. Previously unveiled posters also teased the group’s differing sides, questioning who will side with Kendall and who will side with Roy family patriarch, Logan.

Viewers will see what happens when the show returns on October 17, but in the meantime, we’re rounding up the newly-unveiled posters, below. Let us know what you think the meaning behind the pairings is in the comments section and stay tuned for Succession‘s return this fall.

Succession, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 17, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max

