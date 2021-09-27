New ‘Succession’ Season 3 Posters Tease Face-Offs & Team-Ups (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Succession Season 3 Jeremy Strong Brian Cox
HBO

Succession‘s Season 3 premiere is nearing and HBO is giving fans a taste of what’s to come with newly-unveiled character posters.

Each poster includes a pair of characters, and warring father and son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Logan Roy (Brian Cox) are put together in one image. Other pairings include Connor (Alan Ruck) and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew MacFadyen) and Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), as well as Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin).

What could the pairings reveal about Season 3? Only time will tell for certain, but fans have already been made aware that it is gearing up for a major Roy family civil war. Previously unveiled posters also teased the group’s differing sides, questioning who will side with Kendall and who will side with Roy family patriarch, Logan.

Viewers will see what happens when the show returns on October 17, but in the meantime, we’re rounding up the newly-unveiled posters, below. Let us know what you think the meaning behind the pairings is in the comments section and stay tuned for Succession‘s return this fall.

Succession, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 17, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max

 

Succession Season 3 Kendall and Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox
HBO

Kendall (Jeremy Strong) throws a skeptical glance in Logan’s (Brian Cox) direction. The father and son ended Season 2 on a sour note and fresh wounds will continue to fester as a Roy family civil war ensues in Season 3.

Succession Season 3 Sarah Snook and Alan Ruck as Shiv and Connor Roy
HBO

Shiv (Sarah Snook) strikes a confident pose over older brother Connor (Alan Ruck). Could she lend her political know-how to the presidential hopeful?

Succession Season 3 J. Smith Cameron and Kieran Culkin as Gerri and Roman
HBO

Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) puts a possessive hand over youngest Roy, Roman’s (Kieran Culkin) shoulder. Is it a sign of a future business alliance between the pair or a continued exploration of their peculiar chemistry?

Succession Season 3 Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun as Tom and Greg
HBO

Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) keeps his hands firmly placed on a nervous-looking Greg’s (Nicholas Braun) shoulders. Season 2’s cruise debacle left both men in a precarious position, and it seems like that will continue to be the case heading into this next chapter.

