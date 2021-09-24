‘Succession’ Boss Gives a Status Update on Each Roy Ahead of Season 3

The moneyed Roy family attains new heights of dysfunction in their tug-of-war over the Waystar RoyCo media conglomerate. In Season 3 of Succession, “It’s hard for anyone to stay on the sidelines,” says exec producer Jesse Armstrong. Let’s check in.

1. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong)

Publicly revealing dad Logan’s unconscionable business dealings — basically, declaring war — in 2019’s combustible finale proved the usually obedient second son does have that killer instinct. “He’s liberated by his decision,” says Armstrong. “He’s made a decisive break [from Logan], and that brings some clarity.”

2. Logan Roy (Brian Cox)

The tyrannical patriarch is accustomed to bulldozing everyone, especially his power-hungry offspring, so Kendall’s open defiance has changed everything. “They’re in a new place now,” says Armstrong, adding, “All wars are horrible, but civil wars are maybe the most bitter.”

3. Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin)

The snarky youngest son landed the COO position. Now he has to pick a side. “It’s appealing to go with big brother,” the EP says. On the other hand, “Kendall being effectively gone means there’s a vacancy for No. 1 son.”

4. Connor Roy (Alan Ruck)



As the hierarchy shifts, being on the outside of the family business is advantageous for the “underestimated and undervalued” eldest Roy. “Connor is an asset the different camps want to claim as their own,” Armstrong explains. “And he has his own agenda to push.”

5. Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook)

Complicated doesn’t begin to describe daughter Shiv’s marriage to jelly-spined Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), characterized by “so many layers of true feelings but also duplicity and deception,” says Armstrong. Now the family tensions “[pull] them in different directions.”

Succession, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 17, 9/8c, HBO

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Returning Favorites issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.