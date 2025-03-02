12 Real-Life Hotels Made Famous by Film & TV, ‘White Lotus’ Locations Included

Oftentimes hotel-set TV shows construct their fictional accommodations on Hollywood soundstages, but the luxurious properties seen in The White Lotus are yours for the booking. For three seasons now, the HBO hit has made real-life Four Seasons properties into fictional White Lotus hotels.

On the show, White Lotus locations are unlucky, but their Four Seasons counterparts have been anything but. “Four Seasons has observed significant interest from guests eager to explore Hawaii and Italy following the first two seasons,” Marc Speichert, the hotel company’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, told Wallpaper recently. “We’re already seeing a similar positive response for Thailand as excitement builds around Season 3.”

And those aren’t the only real-life hotels films that had moments in the spotlight, as you’ll see below…

Hotel del Coronado

This classic comedy film Some Like It Hot featured the Hotel del Coronado in Coronado, California, as its Seminole Ritz hotel. Only the exterior of the real-life hotel was shown, Seminole Ritz’s interiors seem so “Del-like” that many devotees think indoor scenes were shot on location, too, per the hotel website.

Mountain Lake Lodge

Dirty Dancing fans can have the times of their lives at the Mountain Lake Lodge in Blacksburg, Virginia, which played the Catskills resort Kellerman’s in the romantic dance film. The lodge offers a Kellerman’s Film Package — including a screening of the film — plus Dirty Dancing-themed weekends throughout the year.

Salish Lodge & Spa

The fictional Great Northern Hotel at the top of the White Tail Falls in the TV series Twin Peaks is actually Salish Lodge & Spa at the top of Snoqualmie Falls in Snoqualmie, Washington. A lodge dating since back to 1916, the current building features 86 guest rooms, many of which have views of the cascading water.

The Plaza Hotel

Guests who admire the mosaic floor in the lobby of New York City’s Plaza Hotel have the comedy film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York to thank. Wall-to-wall carpet once concealed the floor but was pulled up for a scene in which Macaulay Culkin’s character slides into an elevator, as the hotel revealed on Facebook.

The Stanley Hotel

The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, both inspired Stephen King’s novel The Shining and served as the Overlook Hotel in the 1997 TV miniseries adaptation. (The better-known adaptation, Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film, found its Overlook at the Timberline Lodge in Mount Hood, Oregon.) These days, the Stanley Hotel offers an hour-long Shining Tour.

Bellagio Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ Bellagio played itself in the star-studded heist-film remake Ocean’s Eleven. “There’s not a day that goes by that people don’t come by Bellagio and talk about Ocean’s Eleven” Paul Berry, the Bellagio’s director of hotel operations during filming, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2018.

Park Hyatt Tokyo

Sofia Coppola fell in love with Tokyo’s Park Hyatt hotel during a press tour for The Virgin Suicides, and she returned to shoot the film Lost In Translation there with Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray. “Tokyo is so hectic, but inside the hotel it’s very silent,” the filmmaker explained to IndieWire in 2011.

Juvet Landscape Hotel

Both the film Ex Machina and the TV show Succession filmed scenes at the Juvet Landscape Hotel, a getaway surrounded by alpine wilderness in Valldal, Norway. “When we saw images of the remarkable architecture and setting of Juvet, we got really excited,” Succession producer Scott Ferguson told Variety.

Marina Bay Sands

Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands resort is where Constance Wu and Henry Golding’s characters celebrate their engagement in the rom-com film Crazy Rich Asians. The resort’s three hotel towers — built to resemble decks of cards — are topped by an infinity pool and the world’s longest occupiable cantilever structure.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

During a pandemic closure at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Kihei, Hawaii, The White Lotus Season 1 filmed at the empty property. And the resort saw a 425% year-over-year increase in website visits and a 386% increase in availability checks while that season was airing, Speichert said.

San Domenico Palace

Another Four Seasons property, San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Italy, subbed in the Sicily locale in The White Lotus Season 2. “This was, like, the nicest hotel I’ve ever stayed at by far, so when I showed up, I was just blown away by the scenery,” actor Adam DiMarco told Variety in 2024.

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

The White Lotus Season 3’s filming location is the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Surat Thani, Thailand. “Certain villas and residences, particularly those prominently featured in the series, have seen increased interest,” a company spokesperson told USA Today. “One standout is Residence 9, a multi-level villa nestled on a secluded hillside, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand.”

