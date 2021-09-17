‘Succession’: Roy Family Loyalties Are Tested in the Full Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Let the Roy family civil war commence! A newly-released trailer for the upcoming third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning series Succession is teasing plenty of drama as Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Logan (Brian Cox) face-off.

With everyone else left to pick sides, flip-flopping between the patriarch and his son seems to be the only option for survival. “I dropped a bomb. The whole world is watching for my next move,” Kendall says candidly in the teaser, below. Meanwhile, Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) seems to be clinging to the bomb-dropper as he serves on Kendall’s team.

Whether Greg is doing a good job or not remains to be seen as he can’t seem to discern whether Kendall’s being followed by the real Pope on Twitter or just some random account. As for Logan, he’s scrambling to keep his business afloat after the implications made against his empire in Season 2 could take the whole thing down.

“My family have disappeared,” Logan says in the trailer. “I need to know where everyone is and what everyone is thinking,” he booms. It would seem that one of his most loyal team members and only daughter, Shiv (Sarah Snook), could be jumping sides when she meets with brother Kendall.

“There he is, the little man who started this big war,” Shiv says, greeting her brother who she then goes on to call “deranged.” More surprises loom as guest stars like Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård make their first appearances in the teaser. And see what other Roy siblings and family members like Connor (Alan Ruck), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) are up to as the drama unfolds.

Don’t miss the first look, catch the trailer, below, and tune in for Succession‘s Season 3 premiere this fall on HBO.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Succession, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 17, 9/8c, HBO