‘Succession’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date as HBO Unveils First Look (PHOTO)

A line has been drawn between the Roy family as Season 3 of HBO’s critically-acclaimed drama Succession prepares for its fall debut.

The show’s nine-episode season will officially kick off Sunday, October 17 on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max. The Emmy-winning series from creator Jesse Armstrong will make way for a family civil war after rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) ambushed his father Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in the Season 2 finale.

Season 3 puts Logan in a precarious and perilous position as he scrambles to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise between dueling parties as a bitter corporate battle unfolds. This divide is teased in the new key art, above, which sees Kendall on one side of the line with brother-in-law Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun).

Meanwhile, Logan is joined on his side by daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook) and sons Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck), the latter of which seems to be toeing the line. Returning stars include Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

As for new recruits? Season 3 welcomes some exciting stars to its lineup with Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova. The series executive produced by showrunner Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Missick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell first debuted in 2018.

Succession is just one of many HBO favorites returning this fall including Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm, don’t miss it when the financial family drama arrives in October.

