8 Filming Locations Destroyed or Damaged by the Los Angeles Fires: ‘Hacks’ Mansion, ‘Carrie’ School & More

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Freaky Friday', destruction at Palisades Charter High School
Buena Vista Pictures, SportsCentralLA/X

As the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, and other blazes continue to rage in the Los Angeles area, several beloved filming locations have already gone up in flames.

So far, the fires have destroyed filming locations for movies like Freaky Friday and TV shows like Hacks, Succession, and Westworld.

See impacted properties below — including one that narrowly escaped destruction —  as fans send donations to relief efforts for people affected by the ongoing disaster.

Palisades Charter High School: Damaged

The fires damaged Palisades Charter High School, though the Los Angeles Times reported that 70 percent of the campus was still standing as of Wednesday morning. The school served as a filming location for the film Carrie and 2003’s Freaky Friday, per Entertainment Weekly.

Hacks mansion: Destroyed

The Eaton Fire claimed a 1915 Spanish Colonial revival mansion in Altadena that served as Deborah Vance’s (Jean Smart) “side mansion” in Los Angeles in Hacks Seasons 2 and 3 and was also a filming location for the Marvel TV series Runaways, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Andrew McNally House: Destroyed

Elsewhere in Altadena, the Andrew McNally House, built in 1887 for the cofounder of the map company Rand McNally, was decimated in the fires, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hacks filmed at that house, too, as did the TV show Entourage and the film Kingdom Come, Marca reports.

Succession mansion: Destroyed

A $125 million Pacific Palisades mansion that played the Roy siblings’ residence in Succession’s fourth season was “reduced to a smoldering shell” in the fires, according to DailyMail.com. The mansion belonged to Luminar Technologies founder Austin Russell, the outlet added.

Will Rogers State Historic Park: Destroyed

Multiple buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park burned in the Palisades Fire on Tuesday, including a 31-room ranch house that the titular vaudeville star built on the property, per a California State Parks news release. The TV shows Falcon Crest and Westworld were filmed at the park, as well as the film Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.

Topanga Ranch Motel: Destroyed

The Palisades Fire also destroyed the Topanga Ranch Motel at Topanga State Park, according to the release. The bungalow-style motel — built by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst in 1929 — served as a filming location for the TV shows Mannix and Remington Steele and the films Blue City and Leather Jackets, according to the Associated Press.

Crank House: Endangered

As of Saturday afternoon, there was a major concern that the Crank House, a historic residence in Altadena, wouldn’t survive the fires, as Deadline reported at the time. Hocus Pocus, Matlida, Scream 2, and Catch Me If You Can were all filmed at that property.

Beverly Hills, 90210 house: Spared

The Spanish Revival house in Altadena that served as Casa Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 escaped damage in the Eaton Fire as of Thursday, though nearly half of the other properties on the block burned, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beverly Hills 90210 - FOX

Beverly Hills 90210 where to stream

Blue City -

Blue City where to stream

Carrie (1976) -

Carrie (1976) where to stream

Catch Me If You Can -

Catch Me If You Can where to stream

Entourage (2004) - HBO

Entourage (2004) where to stream

Falcon Crest - CBS

Falcon Crest where to stream

Beverly Hills 90210

Blue City

Carrie (1976)

Catch Me If You Can

Entourage (2004)

Falcon Crest

Freaky Friday (2003)

Hacks

Hocus Pocus

Kingdom Come

Mannix

Marvel's Runaways

Matilda

Remington Steele

Scream 2

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Succession

Westworld (2016)




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
A 'Home Town' renovation, Erin Napier
1
Erin Napier Solves HGTV Mystery for Fans — What’s With the Backward Books?
Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 10 of Landman
2
That Shocking ‘Landman’ Finale Death Explained — And What’s in Store for Season 2
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Sparks Controversy as Player Wins Despite ‘Incorrect’ Answer
Leslie Charleson — 'General Hospital'
4
‘General Hospital’ Star Leslie Charleson Dies at 79
'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 5 premiere
5
Should ‘All Creatures’ Go There With Siegfried and Mrs. Hall? (POLL)