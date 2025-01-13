8 Filming Locations Destroyed or Damaged by the Los Angeles Fires: ‘Hacks’ Mansion, ‘Carrie’ School & More

As the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, and other blazes continue to rage in the Los Angeles area, several beloved filming locations have already gone up in flames.

So far, the fires have destroyed filming locations for movies like Freaky Friday and TV shows like Hacks, Succession, and Westworld.

See impacted properties below — including one that narrowly escaped destruction — as fans send donations to relief efforts for people affected by the ongoing disaster.

Palisades Charter High School: Damaged

The fires damaged Palisades Charter High School, though the Los Angeles Times reported that 70 percent of the campus was still standing as of Wednesday morning. The school served as a filming location for the film Carrie and 2003’s Freaky Friday, per Entertainment Weekly.

Tarek Fattal went to check out Palisades Charter High School and found reasons to be optimistic. @Tarek_Fattal #Palisades #PalisadesHighSchool pic.twitter.com/subBwnMxa8 — Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) January 11, 2025

Hacks mansion: Destroyed

The Eaton Fire claimed a 1915 Spanish Colonial revival mansion in Altadena that served as Deborah Vance’s (Jean Smart) “side mansion” in Los Angeles in Hacks Seasons 2 and 3 and was also a filming location for the Marvel TV series Runaways, per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to an eyewitness, the Altadena 1915 Spanish Colonial Revival mansion as seen on on Max’s award-winning comedy series 'Hacks' has burnt down in the Eaton fire, with only its facade still standing. More details: https://t.co/agjzKahmv8 pic.twitter.com/6pZeT3hDjl — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 10, 2025

The Andrew McNally House: Destroyed

Elsewhere in Altadena, the Andrew McNally House, built in 1887 for the cofounder of the map company Rand McNally, was decimated in the fires, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hacks filmed at that house, too, as did the TV show Entourage and the film Kingdom Come, Marca reports.

RIP The McNally House in Altadena, CA. Historical loss. pic.twitter.com/gJj0mw92zB — Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) January 9, 2025

Succession mansion: Destroyed

A $125 million Pacific Palisades mansion that played the Roy siblings’ residence in Succession’s fourth season was “reduced to a smoldering shell” in the fires, according to DailyMail.com. The mansion belonged to Luminar Technologies founder Austin Russell, the outlet added.

$125M ‘Succession’ mansion destroyed in LA wildfires: ‘Most expensive’ home in the Palisades had 18 beds, rented for $450K per month https://t.co/vtscnlAu8N pic.twitter.com/GM3NTb6sIi — New York Post (@nypost) January 11, 2025

Will Rogers State Historic Park: Destroyed

Multiple buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park burned in the Palisades Fire on Tuesday, including a 31-room ranch house that the titular vaudeville star built on the property, per a California State Parks news release. The TV shows Falcon Crest and Westworld were filmed at the park, as well as the film Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.

Meanwhile, actor Will Rogers’ historic ranch house was among the thoudands of structures destroyed by the Palisades fire https://t.co/agjzKagOFA pic.twitter.com/qxUR7LKZTa — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 9, 2025

Topanga Ranch Motel: Destroyed

The Palisades Fire also destroyed the Topanga Ranch Motel at Topanga State Park, according to the release. The bungalow-style motel — built by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst in 1929 — served as a filming location for the TV shows Mannix and Remington Steele and the films Blue City and Leather Jackets, according to the Associated Press.

California State Parks is saddened by the devastating loss at Will Rogers State Historic Park and Topanga State Park due to the #PalisadesFire. We are incredibly thankful to our staff and first responders for everything they have done to not only protect natural, cultural… pic.twitter.com/hbsxmSFa6R — CA State Parks (@CAStateParks) January 9, 2025

Crank House: Endangered

As of Saturday afternoon, there was a major concern that the Crank House, a historic residence in Altadena, wouldn’t survive the fires, as Deadline reported at the time. Hocus Pocus, Matlida, Scream 2, and Catch Me If You Can were all filmed at that property.

There is also serious concern for the nearby Crank house where ‘Matilda,’ ‘Scream 2,’ and ‘Catch Me If You Can’ were filmed, the house Step Brothers was shot at as well as the famed Rubio Street whose mansions have been used for numerous movies and TV series, including ‘Risky… pic.twitter.com/w94TK3GgrX — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 10, 2025

Beverly Hills, 90210 house: Spared

The Spanish Revival house in Altadena that served as Casa Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 escaped damage in the Eaton Fire as of Thursday, though nearly half of the other properties on the block burned, according to The Hollywood Reporter.