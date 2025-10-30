Stranger Things‘ final season is upon us, and the latest trailer has us very nervous for some of Hawkins’ heroes as the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been in the fight against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). But could the stakes be so big that they actually become deadly?

Every season, Stranger Things rips fans’ hearts out over a major death, and we’re inclined to believe Season 5 won’t be an exception to that rule. The biggest question is, who will live and who will die? The official trailer is putting some characters in jeopardy as it hints at the epic battle set to unfold in Hawkins as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and friends try to defeat evil once and for all. After all, the trailer uses Queen‘s “Who Wants to Live Forever,” hinting at the life-and-death stakes.

While the trailer offers a better understanding of the groups and dynamics set to unfold in Season 5, we’re still in the dark when it comes to these fan favorites’ fates. Based purely on the trailer released by Netflix, we’re breaking down who we think is most likely to die in Season 5, ranking the odds from least likely to most likely.

Scroll down for a better look at who appears to be on the metaphorical chopping block, and let us know your predictions in the comments section below.