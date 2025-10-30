‘Stranger Things’: Who Will Die in the Final Season? 10 Predictions From the Trailer

Meaghan Darwish
Who will die in 'Stranger Things' Season 5?
Netflix

Stranger Things‘ final season is upon us, and the latest trailer has us very nervous for some of Hawkins’ heroes as the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been in the fight against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). But could the stakes be so big that they actually become deadly?

Every season, Stranger Things rips fans’ hearts out over a major death, and we’re inclined to believe Season 5 won’t be an exception to that rule. The biggest question is, who will live and who will die? The official trailer is putting some characters in jeopardy as it hints at the epic battle set to unfold in Hawkins as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and friends try to defeat evil once and for all. After all, the trailer uses Queen‘s “Who Wants to Live Forever,” hinting at the life-and-death stakes.

While the trailer offers a better understanding of the groups and dynamics set to unfold in Season 5, we’re still in the dark when it comes to these fan favorites’ fates. Based purely on the trailer released by Netflix, we’re breaking down who we think is most likely to die in Season 5, ranking the odds from least likely to most likely.

Scroll down for a better look at who appears to be on the metaphorical chopping block, and let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

Maya Hawke in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Robin Buckley

Robin (Maya Hawke) was an instant favorite when she was introduced in Season 3, and she’s sure to remain one as we embark on this final chapter. And while we think she’s relatively safe amid the chaos, this singular shot from the trailer definitely has us on alert. What could make her look so fearful, and why is she seemingly alone? We’d be lying if we said we weren’t scared for the former Scoops Ahoy employee and bestie to Steve (Joe Keery).

Caleb McLaughlin in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Lucas Sinclair

While we’re fairly confident that Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) will make it out of Season 5 alive, this teaser moment definitely has us on edge about the potential fate of our favorite wrist rocket aficionado. The peril is palpable here, since Lucas appears to be alone and in danger. Still, we’re keeping hope alive that support from the rest of the party isn’t far around the corner.

Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Max Mayfield

Max’s (Sadie Sink) fate was left unclear at the end of Season 4, and as we remain in the dark surrounding her recovery after being attacked by Vecna, it seems like she could still be in serious danger. Will Vecna finish the job he couldn’t in Season 4? Only time will tell, but that’s reason enough to rank Max higher on the list of death predictions.

Millie Bobby Brown in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Eleven

In many ways, Eleven is the hero of this story with her psychokinetic powers, and we’re keeping our hopes up that it will be enough to keep her safe in Season 5, but we’d be lying to ourselves if we didn’t acknowledge that she faces potential death because of this. As this final battle unfolds, Eleven finds herself in the crosshairs of not only Vecna but also government officials who see her as a threat. Could those threats be the means to an end for Eleven?

Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Steve Harrington

How Steve (Joe Keery) went from the character many people couldn’t stand in Season 1 to one of the most loved heading into Season 5 is truly a marvel, and it’s safe to say that no one wants to see this character die. And that’s exactly why we’re extremely concerned for his fate. He might have some plot armor, though, because Season 4’s major loss of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) already ripped away one of Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) male role models, and they wouldn’t do that to us again…. or would they?

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Jonathan Byers

Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) has always been a pillar in the Byers family, and while he continued to play a supportive role in Season 4, he’s yet to have his real “hero” moment. Based on some of Nancy’s (Natalia Dyer) commentary in the trailer, and a moment of her crying while washing blood off her hands, we’re terrified for what this might mean regarding Jonathan’s fate. Could he do something to protect his brother or Nancy in this final battle? We wouldn’t put it past him. In the simplest of terms, it feels like you’re in danger, dude.

Noah Schnapp and Jamie Campbell Bower in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Will Byers

Will (Noah Schnapp) has had a target on his back since he disappeared in Season 1, and he’ll come face-to-face with Vecna in Season 5 as the trailer teases. Could his number finally be up? It’s not a possibility we’re closing the door on. While we can’t imagine putting poor Will through even more trauma, perhaps that’s the only way he’ll make it out of this alive.

Winona Ryder in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Joyce Byers

Joyce (Winona Ryder) has become such a pivotal force in this series, and considering the show’s other parental figure, Hopper (David Harbour), was presumed dead in a fake-out Season 3 finale twist, we can’t imagine he’d be on the chopping block. On the other hand, Joyce has fought fiercely for her kids, and in one moment seen in the trailer, it seems like that ferocity will be put to the test amid the forthcoming battle. Plus, her demise would be absolutely devastating when we think too much about it.

Linda Hamilton in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Dr. Kay

Dr. Kay (Linda Hamilton) is a new character, and if fans of Stranger Things have learned anything over the years, new characters are typically the most likely sacrifice, whether it was Bob (Sean Astin), Billy (Dacre Montgomery), or the aforementioned Eddie. In other words, the odds are already stacked against Dr. Kay, who will have an adversarial role as a government official hunting down Eleven. Overall, her death seems the most probable.

Jamie Campbell Bower in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Vecna

The most likely death of all is Vecna, the evil Upside Down-ravaged version of Henry Creel a.k.a. 001. He’s the big bad at the other end of this season, and considering this is a show about defeating evil and seeing heroes prevail, we can’t envision Vecna making it through the series alive. The evildoer’s demise feels inevitable.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Premiere, November 26, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 2025, Netflix and Select Theaters

Stranger Things key art

Netflix

