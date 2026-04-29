‘Jeopardy!’: Greg Shahade Has Error-Ridden Game — Did He Survive?

Brittany Sims
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'Jeopardy!' contestants (from left) Ian Samson, Greg Shahade, and Beth Orlansky, on April 29, 2026
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Not every game can be so easy. After taking down a Jeopardy! giant, Greg Shahade had an error-ridden game. Find out if he won.

Shahade, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, returned for his third game on April 29. After defeating super champion Jamie Ding, the chess master accumulated a two-day total of $54,601.

On Wednesday, he played against Ian Samson, from Matthews, North Carolina, and Beth Orlansky, from Jackson, Mississippi. Warning: Spoilers for the April 28 episode of Jeopardy! ahead.

Shahade answered all of the clues correctly until he found the Daily Double on clue six. He had $4,400 and wagered all of his money.

In “Talking About Fight Club,” the clue was “Until 2005, this airline had a customer loyalty program called the Flying Dutchman.”

After a slight pause, he answered, “What’s KLM?” This gave him $8,800. By the first 15 clues, he had the lead with $9,400.

He ended the round with $11,800. Samson, a firefighter, had $2,400. Orlansky, a retired public interest attorney, was in third place with $1,000.

Shahade found the first Daily Double on clue three in Double Jeopardy. He had $11,400 and wagered $5,000.

The clue in “The English Romantic Poets” was “Keats tells this subject of an ode, ‘Thou wast not born for death, immortal bird!'” Shahade thought before he answered, “What’s a nightingale?” This gave him $16,400.

On the next clue, he found the next DD. He wagered $6,000. In “On The ‘M’ap,” the clue read, “The name of this Alberta city refers to an actual accessory called a saamis.”

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“What’s Moose Jaw?” he answered incorrectly. The correct response was Medicine Hat. He dropped down to $10,400.

Shahade answered seven clues in a row correctly, giving him $17,600. Samson then answered three clues in a row correctly, giving him $8,000. Throughout the rest of the round, Shahade answered nine clues wrong, making his and Samson’s totals closer.

By the end of the round, he had $16,000. Samson was not too far behind with $10,000. Orlansky was in third place with $4,200.

“Historic Destinations” was the category for Final Jeopardy. The clue read, “The 1848 Seneca Falls Declaration added these 2 words to the declaration of independence line beginning, ‘we hold these truths…'”

Orlansky answered, “What are ‘and women?'” which was correct. She wagered $33, giving her a final total of $4,233. “What is self-evident?” was Samson’s response. He was wrong and wagered all of his money, giving him $0.

Shahade had the correct response. He wagered $4,001, making his total $20,001. This gave him a three-day total of $74,602.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

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