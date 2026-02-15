What To Know The cast of Stranger Things reunited in New York City to celebrate Maya Hawke’s wedding to musician Christian Lee Hutson.

Several co-stars, along with Maya’s parents Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, attended the Valentine’s Day ceremony.

Maya and Christian, longtime friends and musical collaborators, have worked closely together on her 2024 album “Chaos Angel” and confirmed their engagement in early 2025.

More than a year after wrapping production on their show’s fifth and final season, stars of Stranger Things realigned in New York City on Saturday, February 14, to celebrate the wedding of cast member Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) to her now-husband, Christian Lee Hutson.

Photos from the Valentine’s Day nuptials — published online by People — showed Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) in attendance.

Also present for the tying of the knot were Maya’s parents, former spouses and costars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, and younger brother, Levon Hawke, People added

Maya wore a voluminous white dress and a feather-lined coat for the wedding, while Hutson donned a tuxedo.

Hutson is a New York-based musician and a close collaborator of Phoebe Bridgers, and Maya met him years ago as she recorded her own music, the magazine reports. The multi-instrumentalist and songwriter was also vital to the production of Maya’s 2024 album, Chaos Angel.

“Christian has been so encouraging to me as a musician, helping me to make the transition from being a poet in a band to sort of being a musician,” she told Variety in 2024. “That’s how I knew that Christian would wind up as the album’s co-producer.”

In a March 2025 appearance on The SoCal Sound, Hutson confirmed that he and Maya were engaged as he talked about her and Bridgers working with him on his song “Carousel Horses.”

And in a June 2024 appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Maya revealed they’d been friends for four years.

“It is awesome,” she said at the time. “I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It’s the best. They know you, they understand that you are a person and a human being who has dated other people, who has dated them, who has feelings and is a living, breathing human, just a piece of paper for them to project their image of perfect girlfriend onto.”