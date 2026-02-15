‘Stranger Things’ Cast Reunites in New York City for Maya Hawke’s Wedding

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson backstage at the 37th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall on February 26, 2024, in New York City
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House US
Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson in 2024

What To Know

  • The cast of Stranger Things reunited in New York City to celebrate Maya Hawke’s wedding to musician Christian Lee Hutson.
  • Several co-stars, along with Maya’s parents Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, attended the Valentine’s Day ceremony.
  • Maya and Christian, longtime friends and musical collaborators, have worked closely together on her 2024 album “Chaos Angel” and confirmed their engagement in early 2025.

More than a year after wrapping production on their show’s fifth and final season, stars of Stranger Things realigned in New York City on Saturday, February 14, to celebrate the wedding of cast member Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) to her now-husband, Christian Lee Hutson.

Photos from the Valentine’s Day nuptials — published online by People — showed Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) in attendance.

Also present for the tying of the knot were Maya’s parents, former spouses and costars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, and younger brother, Levon Hawke, People added

Maya wore a voluminous white dress and a feather-lined coat for the wedding, while Hutson donned a tuxedo.

Hutson is a New York-based musician and a close collaborator of Phoebe Bridgers, and Maya met him years ago as she recorded her own music, the magazine reports. The multi-instrumentalist and songwriter was also vital to the production of Maya’s 2024 album, Chaos Angel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Hawke (@maya_hawke)

“Christian has been so encouraging to me as a musician, helping me to make the transition from being a poet in a band to sort of being a musician,” she told Variety in 2024. “That’s how I knew that Christian would wind up as the album’s co-producer.”

Finn Wolfhard's 'SNL' Monologue Crashed by 'Stranger Things' Costars
Related

Finn Wolfhard's 'SNL' Monologue Crashed by 'Stranger Things' Costars

In a March 2025 appearance on The SoCal Sound, Hutson confirmed that he and Maya were engaged as he talked about her and Bridgers working with him on his song “Carousel Horses.”

And in a June 2024 appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Maya revealed they’d been friends for four years.

“It is awesome,” she said at the time. “I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It’s the best. They know you, they understand that you are a person and a human being who has dated other people, who has dated them, who has feelings and is a living, breathing human, just a piece of paper for them to project their image of perfect girlfriend onto.”

Stranger Things key art

Get Inside the Upside Down

Get absolutely everything about Stranger Things in your inbox!

Netflix

Series

2016–2025

TV14

Drama

Science fiction

Horror

Thriller

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Stranger Things ›

Stranger Things

Caleb McLaughlin

Christian Lee Hutson

Ethan Hawke

Finn Wolfhard

Gaten Matarazzo

Joe Keery

Maya Hawke

Natalia Dyer

Sadie Sink

Uma Thurman




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Donald Trump; Bill Maher
1
Bill Maher Eviscerates Donald Trump Over ‘Biggest Dick Move in American History’
Barack Obama speaks while campaigning for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger during a campaign rally in the Chartway Arena on November 1, 2025, in Norfolk, Virginia
2
Barack Obama Speaks Out About Racist Video Donald Trump Posted
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 12: Cory Thiesse, Taylor Anderson-Heide and Aileen Geving of Team United States compete during the Women's Round Robin match between Sweden and United States on day six of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on February 12, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
3
2026 Olympics TV Schedule Week 3: How to Watch Every Event at the Winter Games
Savannah Guthrie speaks onstage during Savannah Guthrie in Conversation with Hoda Kotb: Reflections on Faith at 92NY on February 22, 2024, in New York City
4
Is Savannah Guthrie Leaving ‘Today’?
Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent
5
How Did ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 End? What to Remember for Season 3