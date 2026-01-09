‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff: Everything We Know About the Series So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Noah Schnapp in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Stranger Things: The Final Chapter

Special Issue

$14.99
Buy Now

Stranger Things is over, but the Duffer Brothers are far from done with the world in which the megahit is set, as they revealed plans for a live-action spinoff.

While it has already been revealed that Stranger Things will get an animated spinoff with Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, the live-action series will deviate quite a bit from the original show. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the spinoff series so far, and stay tuned for updates as it takes shape.

What is the Stranger Things spinoff?

The forthcoming project has minimal details out there at the moment, but according to Ross Duffer, “We’re very early days on a live-action spinoff. But this is the end of the story for these characters of Hawkins, for the Upside Down,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a different decade and different characters, but of course, still connected to the Stranger Things universe.” Ross added, “It’s an idea we’ve had for years and something we’re just really excited and passionate about.”

'Stranger Things'

Netflix

Who is making the Stranger Things spinoff?

While Ross and Matt Duffer have hinted that they’re behind the story for this new project, Ross confirmed to THR, “We won’t be showrunning that show, but we’ll be heavily involved. So, as the new year comes around, we’re going to start spending more time on that. Hopefully it’s something announced soon-ish.”

Does the Stranger Things spinoff have a title?

The Stranger Things live-action spinoff doesn’t have a title yet, but stay tuned as more details surface.

When will the Stranger Things spinoff come out?

When asked if it could arrive ahead of any Paramount projects the Duffers are planning to work on, Matt Duffer told THR, “I think conceivably it could.” Ross added, “We’re definitely further along with that idea than a movie idea!”

‘Stranger Things’ Creators Clarify Spinoff Series Plans
Related

‘Stranger Things’ Creators Clarify Spinoff Series Plans

What will the Stranger Things spinoff be about?

One thing the Duffers have made clear is that the new show will not follow characters fans have met before, but they did tease Variety that fans may learn more about the loose threads surrounding the evil that infected Henry Creel. “It’s very exciting to work with a clean slate: completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology,” Matt said about digging into a new story.

Stay tuned for more on Stranger Things‘ upcoming spinoff and let us know what you hope to see when the Duffers return to that TV world.

Stranger Things, Netflix

Stranger Things key art

Get Inside the Upside Down

Get absolutely everything about Stranger Things in your inbox!

Netflix

Series

2016–2025

TV14

Drama

Science fiction

Horror

Thriller

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Stranger Things ›

Stranger Things

Matt Duffer

Ross Duffer




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Erin and Ben Napier, 'Home Town' Season 10 promo photo, HGTV, 2026.
1
Breaking Down HGTV Star Ben Napier’s Health Struggles
Katelyn MacMullen, Cameron Mathison - 'General Hospital'
2
Drew’s Shooter Revealed on ‘General Hospital’! Inside That Big Twist
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) ANTHONY HILL, JASON GEORGE, CHRIS CARMACK
3
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What Happened to Jo & Her Babies in the Midseason Premiere?
Thomas Riches as Jimmy Herriot and Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small
4
‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Boss Explains Season 6 Time Jump
5
‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Who Was Eliminated on the First Three Episodes?