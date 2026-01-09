Stranger Things is over, but the Duffer Brothers are far from done with the world in which the megahit is set, as they revealed plans for a live-action spinoff.

While it has already been revealed that Stranger Things will get an animated spinoff with Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, the live-action series will deviate quite a bit from the original show. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the spinoff series so far, and stay tuned for updates as it takes shape.

What is the Stranger Things spinoff?

The forthcoming project has minimal details out there at the moment, but according to Ross Duffer, “We’re very early days on a live-action spinoff. But this is the end of the story for these characters of Hawkins, for the Upside Down,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a different decade and different characters, but of course, still connected to the Stranger Things universe.” Ross added, “It’s an idea we’ve had for years and something we’re just really excited and passionate about.”

Who is making the Stranger Things spinoff?

While Ross and Matt Duffer have hinted that they’re behind the story for this new project, Ross confirmed to THR, “We won’t be showrunning that show, but we’ll be heavily involved. So, as the new year comes around, we’re going to start spending more time on that. Hopefully it’s something announced soon-ish.”

Does the Stranger Things spinoff have a title?

The Stranger Things live-action spinoff doesn’t have a title yet, but stay tuned as more details surface.

When will the Stranger Things spinoff come out?

When asked if it could arrive ahead of any Paramount projects the Duffers are planning to work on, Matt Duffer told THR, “I think conceivably it could.” Ross added, “We’re definitely further along with that idea than a movie idea!”

What will the Stranger Things spinoff be about?

One thing the Duffers have made clear is that the new show will not follow characters fans have met before, but they did tease Variety that fans may learn more about the loose threads surrounding the evil that infected Henry Creel. “It’s very exciting to work with a clean slate: completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology,” Matt said about digging into a new story.

Stay tuned for more on Stranger Things‘ upcoming spinoff and let us know what you hope to see when the Duffers return to that TV world.

