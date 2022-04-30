‘Stranger Things’: See How the Cast Has Changed (PHOTOS)

Stranger things have happened than having to wait almost three years for another season of the hit Netflix series, like how fast our favorite characters have grown!

The last we saw of the brave and curious kids of the fictional town of Hawkins, was when the streaming service dropped Stranger Things Season 3 in July 2019. They seem all grown up as the teenagers go through puberty and weird hairstyle changes — and we are all here for it. Main characters like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Hopper (David Harbour), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Steve (Joe Keery) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer), were introduced in the series premiere, while Max (Sadie Sink) first appeared on Season 2.

You may wonder: Why the delay for Season 4? Like a lot of other shows, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed production, and they resumed filming in 2021. The good news is that Season 4 will be dropping on Friday, May 27, and, per the latest trailer, six months will have passed since we last saw them. The actors are about two years older, and the change is undeniably evident for Brown, Wolfhard, Schnapp, Matarazzo, and McLaughlin in the trailer.

There’s longer ’80s styled hair for some and more matured faces for others. With the young cast older than 18 (Schnapp being the only one who is 17), and McLaughlin 20 and the oldest in the group, it is getting harder and harder for the cast to look 15.

Keep scrolling to see how the cast was before and now.