7 Possible Spinoffs for Shows (Maybe) Entering Their Final Seasons

The 2021-2022 season hasn’t even started, but we’re already bracing ourselves for possibly saying goodbye to some of our favorite shows by the time it ends. After all, nothing can last forever, even if we wouldn’t mind following some characters way past the age of retirement.

So we’re trying to brace ourselves for the inevitable coming sooner rather than later and taking a look at the series that could be ending in the 2021-2022 season. (Note: We have no top secret information about the futures of any of these shows.) The good news? These days, spinoffs are more common than ever, so we can’t help but wonder about possible continuations involving some of the characters or just set in the same world.

Scroll down as we take a look at seven shows that could be possibly ending next season (longevity does play a factor in some, like NCIS: Los Angeles and Grey’s Anatomy) and the spinoffs of them we’d love to see.