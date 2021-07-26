7 Possible Spinoffs for Shows (Maybe) Entering Their Final Seasons

The 2021-2022 season hasn’t even started, but we’re already bracing ourselves for possibly saying goodbye to some of our favorite shows by the time it ends. After all, nothing can last forever, even if we wouldn’t mind following some characters way past the age of retirement.

So we’re trying to brace ourselves for the inevitable coming sooner rather than later and taking a look at the series that could be ending in the 2021-2022 season. (Note: We have no top secret information about the futures of any of these shows.) The good news? These days, spinoffs are more common than ever, so we can’t help but wonder about possible continuations involving some of the characters or just set in the same world.

Scroll down as we take a look at seven shows that could be possibly ending next season (longevity does play a factor in some, like NCIS: Los Angeles and Grey’s Anatomy) and the spinoffs of them we’d love to see.

The Blacklist

Considering the series has been about Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) since the beginning and one (Liz) is gone, maybe it’s time to end The Blacklist. But Red’s story doesn’t have to be over. Why not have a spinoff focused on Spader’s character, with some of the drama’s cast tagging along?

Blue Bloods

With Blue Bloods in double-digit seasons, we can’t help but think we’re closer to the end than we ever have been before. The only problem is that the Reagan family is such a key part of the show’s DNA that it’s hard to imagine what kind of spinoff we could get in this world unless the focus turns to one of the siblings rather than following all of them as it does. The next generation, with Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) sons and Erin’s (Bridget Moynahan) daughter, could only work if there was a time jump and all were in the same place following their college graduations/once they settled into their careers. Joe Hill (Will Hochman) seems ready to settle back into a recurring presence in his family’s lives so something following him, perhaps continuing to work with the ATF, is probably out now that he’s accepted he’s a Reagan and what that means.

The Flash

The series that started the Arrowverse, Arrow, ended after eight seasons, and in a way, it feels like The Flash could bow out after it’s reached that number, too. But there’s also another potential Arrowverse series already built into the show: the future generation. (Sadly, that didn’t work out for Green Arrow and the Canaries.) We’ve already met Barry (Grant Gustin, whose contract is through Season 8) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) future kids, speedsters Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (Jordan Fisher), and seen their future(s).

The Good Doctor

Five years of residency, five seasons of the ABC medical drama? A spinoff of The Good Doctor could still include Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), only now a recurring mentor to a new lead character. Or the focus could move away from surgery, as Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) has had to due to her rheumatoid arthritis.

Grey's Anatomy

As soon as Ellen Pompeo leaves Grey’s, the medical drama is going to be over. (You can’t have Grey’s without a Grey, and we don’t need another sister popping up.) Why not switch the focus to one or more of the remaining doctors at a different hospital, like we got with Kate Walsh’s Addison Montgomery on Private Practice? And if Station 19 is still on, that new workplace can even be in Seattle to keep the crossovers going.

NCIS

With NCIS entering its 19th season and Mark Harmon’s future with the drama unknown, we have to be prepared for it to possibly be the next series in the franchise to sign off for good. There have already been a few successful (and unsuccessful) spinoffs of the show that actually is a spinoff itself (from JAG), but why not have one a bit more close to home than in LA, New Orleans or Hawai’i? After all, Gibbs’ team isn’t the only one working out of the Navy Yard. Any of the original cast could even move over, but it’s just hard to imagine NCIS without full-time. Why not follow the next chapter for someone (like say Sean Murray’s McGee away from the team he evolved with) on a new show?

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: LA did try a Red spinoff about a mobile team years ago and it just didn’t work out. But maybe there’s already another one sort of built in at OSP: Sam (LL Cool J) did mention wanting to train younger agents to fit what he and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) want to see in the future of the agency. Why not follow a group of those agents, whether at OSP or even perhaps starting at FLETC, where we did see Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) for his training to join NCIS as an investigator? Or why not revisit JAG after the reunion with Catherine Bell’s Mac and David James Elliott’s Harm in a new iteration of that series, this time a spinoff itself?

