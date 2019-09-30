Did the 'NCIS: LA' Premiere Give 'JAG' Fans Hope About Harm & Mac's Future?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 11 premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles, "Let Fate Decide."]

The door isn't closed on Harm (David James Elliott) and Mac's (Catherine Bell) future, at least not yet.

In the NCIS: LA Season 11 premiere, the JAG reunion finally took place in person, as Harm and Mac met on the ground during the mission. They didn't have any time to do more than exchange hellos and hug (though he went for a handshake) before everyone split up. But once the case was over, they took a moment to discuss their past, present, and potential future.

She knew they hadn't seen each other in nine years not because of their jobs, but because they're scared. "We never gave it a shot, a real try, never put our all into it because we were scared to," she told him. As for what that means for their future, "we're way past letting fate decide," she said, so at least JAG fans don't have to worry about another coin flip and then finding out the results years later on another show.

Furthermore, Hetty (Linda Hunt) suggested Harm put in for a leadership role at an NCIS division, such as one in San Diego. (That just so happens to be where the two went after JAG before things fell apart.) And we've met a few people working out of San Diego on NCIS: LA in the past — including Agent Jasmine Garcia (Alyssa Diaz), who briefly appeared in the premiere, and Dave Flynn (Scott Grimes), from the failed NCIS: Red spinoff. Could they be setting up a spinoff with some familiar JAG faces?

One thing's for certain: the door is clearly open for both Harm and Mac to return to NCIS: LA at some point, especially if he takes one of the positions Hetty suggested. Should we read into the fact that Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O'Donnell) return to the USS Allegiance for the October 20 episode, "Yellow Jack," and Elliott isn't listed in the guest cast as possible confirmation he will? (Or is it simply due actor availability?)

A reunion 9 years in the making. #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/vPzCbfbvnj — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) September 30, 2019

Whatever happens, Harm and Mac do appear to have left things in a better place than they were going into the end of Season 10. And a romantic reunion for the two could certainly be in the cards considering neither is in another relationship nor have they moved on.

We'll just have to wait to see if we find out what comes next for the two of them off-screen, through another guest appearance from one or both, or a spinoff. After all, it has been a while since they've tried to expand the NCIS universe, and what better way than with two characters from the series that started it all?

