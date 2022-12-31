‘SEAL Team’: 8 Burning Questions for a Season 7

The future of SEAL Team‘s Bravo is very much up in the air right now — both in-story and whether we’ll even see what’s next. The Paramount+ drama has yet to be renewed for a seventh season.

And that comes after its sixth ended on quite the cliffhanger. Bravo 1, Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), while receiving the Navy Cross for his selfless actions saving his team in Mali, spoke up publicly about his TBI. And as he was about to face the consequences of his decision, Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) joined the meeting to tell the higher-ups of his PTS… and then the rest of Bravo and other SEALs walked in to disclose what they, too, have been hiding that should bench them as well.

“At the end of the day, if we get to make more SEAL Team, that’s fantastic. I really feel like our fans who have made this trip over to Paramount+ with us deserve the opportunity to see these characters through their journeys,” showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TV Insider after the Season 6 finale. “This is not the intended ending of the show. If at the end of the day, the brotherhood, the guys stepping up for Jason and showing that love and connection they share, is the last thing we do, I’ll be OK with it, but there’s a lot more story to tell and we’re hopeful that we get to do that.”

But what comes next for Bravo after that cliffhanger isn’t the only question we have, should the military drama be renewed for a seventh season. Scroll down for more.