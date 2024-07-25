San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is underway! Fans of TV, film, video games, books, the works are gathering at San Diego Convention Center to see panels featuring their favorite stars, and most importantly, connect with other superfans.

Cosplayers are showing up and showing out with their looks. The Star Wars franchise has a lot of fans at this convention as per usual. Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars prequels cosplays were all spotted on day one. Even The Bear got some love in costume form! The convention will stretch across four days from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, giving fans plenty of time to show off different cosplays.

Here, we’re compiling the best we’ve seen from SDCC so far. Scroll through to see the amazing creativity of cosplayers at work. And stay tuned to TV Insider as we continue to report the latest TV updates from the SDCC panels, some of which will be moderated by our very own Damian Holbrook!