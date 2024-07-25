San Diego Comic-Con 2024: ‘Ahsoka,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Star Trek’ & More Great Cosplays (PHOTOS)

Cosplayers at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Comic-Con
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is underway! Fans of TV, film, video games, books, the works are gathering at San Diego Convention Center to see panels featuring their favorite stars, and most importantly, connect with other superfans.

Cosplayers are showing up and showing out with their looks. The Star Wars franchise has a lot of fans at this convention as per usual. Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars prequels cosplays were all spotted on day one. Even The Bear got some love in costume form! The convention will stretch across four days from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, giving fans plenty of time to show off different cosplays.

Here, we’re compiling the best we’ve seen from SDCC so far. Scroll through to see the amazing creativity of cosplayers at work. And stay tuned to TV Insider as we continue to report the latest TV updates from the SDCC panels, some of which will be moderated by our very own Damian Holbrook!

An Ahsoka Star Wars cosplayer poses during 2024 Comic-Con International on July 25, 2024 in San Diego, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

An Ahsoka cosplay complete with Baby Yoda (Pedro Pascal may be contractually obligated to call him Grogu, but I’m not!)

A cosplayer attends the 2024 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 25, 2024 in San Diego, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Mandalorian and Grogu, soon to get their own film!

Borderlands cosplayers pose during 2024 Comic-Con International
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Cosplayers bring characters from Borderlands to life. The video game is getting a film adaptation coming out August 9

Cosplayers attend the 2024 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 25, 2024 in San Diego, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Cinderella and Beanie Baby cosplays

A cosplayers attend the 2024 Comic-Con International: San Diego
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

We’re all a little mad (hatter) here

Cosplayers pose during 2024 Comic-Con International
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Pregnant Padme and Anakin Skywalker is a great couples costume

Star Trek cosplayers pose during 2024 Comic-Con International on July 25, 2024 in San Diego, California..
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Live long and prosper, Star Trek fans!

Cosplayers pose during 2024 Comic-Con International
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

We have no chose but to stan this Treasure Planet John Silver cosplay

Cosplayers attend the 2024 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 25, 2024 in San Diego, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Yes, chef! The Bear is not your average cosplay fare, but we love to see it

A cosplayer attends the 2024 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 25, 2024 in San Diego, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Our best guess for this killer cosplay is: Mystique Poppins?

