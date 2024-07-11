San Diego Comic-Con 2024: Full List of TV Panels

It’s that time of the year again: San Diego Comic-Con. In 2024, the event is running from Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, and there are some TV panels on the schedule you won’t want to miss.

From anniversaries (SpongeBob Squarepants‘ 25th!) to fan-favorite shows (The Boys, Star Trek, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) to new series (Dexter: Original Sin), stars and executive producers will be on hand to discuss what’s to come and share sneak peeks.

Below, see the list of panels that are on the schedule for July 25 to 28, and keep checking as we update it. (All times PT)

Thursday, July 25

1:00 p.m.: SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon): What’s funnier than 24? 25! Nickelodeon is celebrating SpongeBob SquarePants‘ landmark 25th anniversary with a panel that will take fans down to Bikini Bottom and beyond for a special look at its iconic origins, including a live cast table read of “Help Wanted, exclusive content, and the nautical nonsense to come. Join the legendary voice cast Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), along with executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller and special guests as they celebrate one of the most popular characters and beloved animated series of all time. It’s going to be the Best Day Ever! Moderator: Good Burgers‘ Ed (Kel Mitchell). Hall H

1:45 p.m. Teacup (Peacock): Join executive producers James Wan and Ian McCulloch and stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer for an exclusive sneak peek at Peacock and Atomic Monster’s upcoming original horror series – a terrifying tale following a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Ballroom 20

2:15 p.m. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Paramount+): Cowabunga! From the studios that brought audiences the Mutant Mayhem film, the all-new Paramount+ original series explores the adventures of everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers and onto the streets of NYC. Join the voices of Leo, Raph, Donnie, Mikey, and special guests, as well as series producers, for an exclusive panel featuring never-before-seen content moderated by host, writer, podcaster, and stand-up comedian Claire Lim. Room 6BCF

3:00 p.m. Those About to Die (Peacock): Dive into the Roman Empire’s explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties as featured in this Peacock series with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of it alongside executive producer/director Roland Emmerich and stars Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Moe Hashim, Jojo Macari, and Dimitri Leonidas. Ballroom 20

Friday, July 26

10:00 a.m. The Boys (Prime Video): Join showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and the series’ stars for a post-season finale celebration. Hear from the cast and creator about the head-exploding, jaw-dropping fourth season, along with behind-the-scenes secrets, favorite moments, and thrilling surprises. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven. Hall H

11:00 a.m. Common Side Effects (Adult Swim): Come experience the side effects of an incredible panel discussion about Adult Swim’s highly anticipated new series. From executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, and creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, this comedic thriller follows two former high school lab partners who take on big pharma and government agencies as they try to bring a medicine that cures everything to the whole world. Co-creator Steve Hely and writer/director Sean Buckelew will join the series voice cast including Martha Kelly, Emily Pendergast, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Dave King to discuss the new series. Indigo Ballroom

11:05 a.m. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video): Join the series’ showrunners and cast as they give an inside look into the highly anticipated second season, premiering August 29, 2024 on Prime Video. Get ready to experience stunning visuals, thrilling surprises, and unique insight into the darkness that has returned to threaten all of Middle-earth this season. Hall H

12:00 p.m. Rick and Morty: The Anime (Adult Swim): Go further into the multiverse of Rick and Morty with the new series as it lands at San Diego Comic-Con. Writer/director Takashi Sano, producers Joseph Chou and Takenari Maeda, and Adult Swim’s head of action and anime Jason DeMarco will share details about the intergalactic adventure and show you the inner workings of the new series. Indigo Ballroom

1:00 p.m. Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Prime Video’s Adult Animation Creators: Join executive producers Robert Kirkman (Invincible), Vivienne Medrano (Hazbin Hotel), Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Kyle Hunter (Sausage Party: Foodtopia) as they discuss adapting some of the most popular comic books, crowdfunded gems, films, and more into successful television series, give sneak peeks into upcoming seasons, and share exclusive news from each of their respective series. Indigo Ballroom

5:45 p.m. Dexter: Original Sin (Paramount+ With Showtime): The cast, showrunner, and executive producers discuss the upcoming prequel to the fan-favorite series Dexter. Join showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, executive producer Scott Reynolds and cast members Christian Slater (Harry Morgan), Patrick Gibson (Dexter Morgan), and Molly Brown (Debra Morgan) as they share what to expect from the new series and unveil a few exciting surprises. Moderated by series special guest star, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Ballroom 20

Saturday, July 27

10:00 a.m. My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim): Join executive producers Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, Brendan Clogher, and voice cast members Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, and Kiana Madeira as they answer your burning questions from season two. Plus get the early scoop on all the action, comedy, and romance that awaits Clark, Lois, and Jimmy in season three. Indigo Ballroom

1:45 p.m. Star Trek Universe (Paramount+): The fan-favorite panel returns to San Diego Comic-Con, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with cast and producers. Strange New Worlds cast members scheduled to appear include Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Henry Alonso Myers. Lower Decks will feature voice cast members Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Jerry O’Connell, along with creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. Starfleet Academy will feature executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. Section 31 will have cast members Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson, and Kacey Rohl, along with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and director Olatunde Osunsanmi. Hall H

2:45 p.m. Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video): Join executive producer Matt Reeves and cast members Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, and Minnie Driver for the world-premiere screening of the upcoming and highly anticipated series followed by a moderated Q&A where they will discuss their characters and tease key storylines in the upcoming season. From Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, 6th & Idaho, and based on DC characters, the series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm. Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers also include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register. Room 6BCF

6:45 p.m.: FROM (MGM+): The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Join executive producers Jeff Pinkner, Jack Bender, John Griffin, and the stars of the series Harold Perrineau, Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and David Alpay for a sneak peek at the new questions and threats that await the townsfolk in Season 3. Indigo Ballroom