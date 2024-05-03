‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2 to Start Filming by Fall — Everything We Know So Far

Bring on the Monsters! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Percy Jackson and the Olympians Newsletter:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is on the way. A recent blog post from author, series co-creator, and executive producer Rick Riordan reveals that they aim to have started filming Season 2 by this fall, and there are more production updates where that came from.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell as the titular demigod, the pre-teen son of human Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull) and Olympian god Poseidon (Toby Stephens). When Percy learns of his mythical abilities, he’s sent to Camp Half-Blood for protection with the help of his best friend/satyr protector, Grover (Aryan Simhadri). It’s at this training ground and demigod safe haven that Percy learns his favorite teacher, Mr. Brunner (Glynn Turman), is actually a centaur named Chiron, trainer of demigods.

When Percy is accused of stealing his Uncle Zeus’ (the late Lance Reddick) master bolt, Percy embarks on a quest across the country to prove his innocence. Grover and the impressive demigod Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) join Percy on this mission to find the lightning thief. Percy’s true main goal on this adventure is to save his mother, who he believed to be dead after she fought off a Minotaur to save him. But she was taken to the Underworld by Hades (Jay Duplass).

Percy’s Season 1 adventure ended with Zeus’ bolt restored, among other key familial developments that we’ll let the episodes reveal themselves, and with the trio back at Camp Half-Blood before returning to their homes at the end of summer. Grover is on a mission to find Pan, the long-missing god of nature, which will take him to the seas in Season 2, based on the second book of the franchise.

Here’s everything there is to know so far about Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Starts Filming by Fall 2024

Riordan has been keeping PJO fans up to date on the Disney+ series’ developments through his blog for years. In an update published on May 2, Riordan revealed that he won’t be doing a book tour for the new PJO spinoff book, Wrath of the Triple Goddess, because he anticipates the show will be back in production by the time a tour would begin.

“Sadly, I will not be doing an in-person tour for this book in the fall. We anticipate being back at work producing Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians by then, if all goes according to plan,” Riordan said. “And also, to be honest, I kind of want a breather from touring! Last year was incredible with three different media tours — for The Sun and the Star, Chalice of the Gods, and of course the TV show. But this year is going to be more about catching up with projects.”

Riordan’s update leaves the door open for production to begin before the fall.

Which Book is Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Based On?

The new episodes will be based on the second book in Riordan’s original PJO franchise, The Sea of Monsters. Riordan expressed his excitement to head into the Sea of Monsters when the series was renewed in February 2024, about one week after the Season 1 finale came out.

“I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+!” Riordan said in a statement at the time. “Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!”

Riordan’s Sea of Monsters description on his site reads: “When Thalia’s tree is mysteriously poisoned, the magical borders of Camp Half-Blood begin to fail. Now Percy and his friends have just days to find the only magic item powerful to save the camp before it is overrun by monsters. The catch: they must sail into the Sea of Monsters to find it.”

The daughter of sky god and king of Olympus, Zeus, Thalia is a forbidden child like Percy. She was Annabeth and Luke’s (Charlie Bushnell) best friend who sacrificed herself to save her friends from the monster Alecto (Megan Mullally) and her sister prior to the events of Season 1. Zeus transformed his daughter into a tree to keep her alive in some shape or form.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Episodes

Riordan revealed in his post that the writers’ room is developing scripts based on an eight-episode outline that Riordan created in 2023.

“Scripts: We are working from an eight-episode outline that I created last year, detailing what each episode will cover from the book,” the author wrote. “From there, the writers’ room has drawn up a more detailed outline of each episode (with my input). I have read all those outlines and they’re in really good shape. The next step is writing the actual scripts. Half of those are done and the rest are in progress. I am pleased with the results so far.”

He also noted that art designs for the monsters to come are underway, in addition to set designs. “Everything I have seen so far looks incredible,” he said. “I am constantly amazed how our designers can find new ways to bring these scenes to life. If you’ve read the book Sea of Monsters, you already know some of the treats that await you, but I won’t spoil the surprises.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Casting

While there were open casting calls (anyone could submit an audition, no submission from an agent was required) for Season 1, it seems that Season 2 will be closed castings. That means that the casting director will only send audition requests to actors through their talent agents. Many of the adult guest stars of Percy Jackson were offered their roles rather than having to audition for them. That’s common for big names in their cast, such Reddick, Mullally, Stephens, Turman, Timothy Omundson, Jason Mantzoukas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.

“Casting: Our core team of actors is so excited to get back to filming, and so are we!” Riordan shared. “Regarding new castings, as I’ve mentioned before, that is all handled by our casting director. I don’t get involved until they start sending the producers audition tapes to look at. I know of no plans for open casting calls for any roles, so I would not expect any announcements from me about how to submit for this role or that role.”

Riordan encourages young actors who dream of being on the show to continue committing themselves to their crafts and auditioning as much as possible. Scobell, Jeffries, Simhadri, and the other young stars “won the roles by competing against hundreds, even thousands of other actors who have done the exact same hard work. Even the youngest ones are pros, and it shows in their tapes,” he said.

Reddick’s Zeus, of course, will need to be recast in light of his death. Percy Jackson showrunner, co-creator, and executive producer Jon Steinberg told Deadline upon the show’s renewal that they weren’t emotionally prepared to begin the casting process for Reddick’s replacement.

“I don’t think anybody’s there yet,” he said. “There’s also just a little bit of denial, I think. That’s something that we’re gonna have to deal with. But we’re incredibly grateful for this character that he helped build and the presence that he created. I do not envy whoever has to step into his shoes.”

Executive producer Dan Shotz said, “It was it was really, really a rough situation, and we miss him very much. But just the fact that the world got to see him in this iconic role — that will live on forever.”

Riordan and Stephens paid tribute to Reddick in remarks to TV Insider. “He had the power,” Riordan said. “He was a perfect leader, and to see him embody Zeus, the king of the cosmos, was just incredible. So it’s bittersweet, but I’m glad that one of the things the show can do is be a coda and a tribute and one of his last performances.”

Stephens, who shares a pivotal scene with Reddick in Season 1 as the brothers Zeus and Poseidon, said, “I was really looking forward to doing more stuff with him. That’s really disappointing, but I’m sure they’ll find a way to honor him in the way that they continue the story forward. It’s just really sad.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Release Date

It’s too early in development for Riordan to be able to provide a guess on when the new season will debut. But Season 1 started filming in Vancouver in June 2022 and wrapped in February 2023. Season 1 premiered on Tuesday, December 19 on Disney+. The Hollywood strikes were active that summer in between the wrap of filming and the premiere, but given that the season had finished filming, the post-production team was able to edit the episodes without delay. Fans can expect a similar timeline for the Season 2 turnaround.

