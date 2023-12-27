Rome Flynn on ‘Chicago Fire’ & More New Roles for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Cast

Dan Clarendon
Rome Flynn
How to Get Away With Murder

 More

How to get away from How to Get Away With Murder? Rome Flynn, who played Gabriel Maddox on the ABC thriller series, has booked a big part on Chicago Fire, and he’s just one of the HTGAWM stars landing new jobs in Hollywood.

As Chicago Fire fans learned earlier this month, Flynn will recur on the NBC drama’s upcoming 12th season, playing a former boxer whose heroics bring him to Truck 51’s attention. It’s a recurring role, but it could lead to something bigger, Deadline reports.

See more of what Flynn and other Murder-ers are up to in the photo gallery below.

Viola Davis
Viola Davis (Annalise Keating)

In 2023, moviegoers saw Davis play Deloris Jordan in Air and Dr. Volumnia Gaul in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Coming up, she’ll reprise her Suicide Squad role as the lead of the TV series Waller.

Billy Brown
Billy Brown (Nate Lahey)

Brown has only one screen credit since the end of HTGAWM: He once again voiced Adventure Time’s Vampire King in the Max spinoff Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, as he did on the Cartoon Network original in 2015.

Jack Falahee
Jack Falahee (Connor Walsh)

Falahee has been sticking to podcasts recently: He voiced Frank Perotti in the 2022 horror podcast Undertow: Blood Forest, and he played the character Harquin in this year’s fantasy series Dark Dice.

Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King (Michaela Pratt)

King returned to TV in this year’s Apple TV+ drama Lessons in Chemistry, in which she played Harriet Sloane. She’ll soon share the screen with Nnamdi Asomugha, Melissa Leo, and Manny Jacinto in the psychological thriller film The Knife.

Matt McGorry
Matt McGorry (Asher Millstone)

Last year, McGorry played Mark Higgins in the Netflix mystery drama Archive 81 and guest starred as Coach Blake in the Disney+ sports comedy Big Shot. This year, he appeared in the drama short film My Nights Glow Yellow.

Charlie Weber
Charlie Weber (Frank Delfino)

Weber stars alongside Madison Bailey and Jon Voight in the thriller film The Painter, due for release on digital on January 9. And earlier this year, he and Elizabeth Henstridge starred in the Hallmark Movie & Mysteries movie Mystery Island.

Liza Weil
Liza Weil (Bonnie Winterbottom)

Weil currently plays ASAC Katherine Russo on the Fox crime drama The Cleaning Lady. On the horizon is the dramedy film Lost & Found in Cleveland, in which she’ll join Martin Sheen and Dennis Haysbert.

Conrad Ricamora
Conrad Ricamora (Oliver Hampton)

Riacmora recently recurred as Dr. Jake Wong on the Fox medical drama The Resident. And soon he’ll costar with Natasha Rothwell in the Hulu comedy series How to Die Alone, playing Rory, the self-involved boy-crazy best friend of Rothwell’s character.

Karla Souza
Karla Souza (Laurel Castillo)

Souza starred as Marina on the ABC sitcom Home Economics until its cancellation this September. Her IMDb filmography shows she’s also still booked to star opposite Gina Rodriguez in Like It Used to Be, a road-trip comedy in which she was cast in 2020.

Alfred Enoch
Alfred Enoch (Wes Gibbins)

Enoch recurred as Raych Foss in Apple TV+’s epic sci-fi series Foundation and starred as Pete in this year’s Starz thriller series The Couple Next Door. Fans can also scope him out in the upcoming PBS Masterpiece period series Miss Austen.

Amirah Vann
Amirah Vann (Tegan Price)

Since HTGAWM, Vann continued her role as Parker Campbell in the OWN drama Queen Sugar and played Kim Valentine in the Apple TV+ horror series The Changeling. Coming up, she’ll play Diahann Carroll in Shirley, the Shirley Chisholm biopic starring Regina King, per IMDb.

Rome Flynn
Rome Flynn (Gabriel Maddox)

In addition to the aforementioned Chicago Fire role, Flynn recently starred as Santiago Reyes in the Prime Video comedy With Love and recurred as Tony Olsen in the Netflix comedy Family Reunion and Tevin Wakefield in the Netflix superhero drama Raising Dion.

