When law professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) named her Middleton University course “How to Get Away With Murder,” she wasn’t expecting her own students to take violent turns. And yet, some did just that as they got involved in Annalise’s tumultuous personal life. And by the end of How to Get Away With Murder’s six-season run on ABC, there wasn’t a good guy left standing… aside from, perhaps, good-natured hacker Oliver Hampton (Conrad Ricamora).

The blood started spilling with HTGAWM’s series premiere 10 years ago, on September 25, 2014. To mark the legal thriller’s 10-year anniversary, we’re ID’ing our picks for the show’s 10 biggest villains…