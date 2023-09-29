ABC Cancels ‘Home Economics,’ Moves New Series ‘High Potential’ to Fall 2024

Heading into the 2023-2024 season, which isn’t quite what it usually is due to the writers and actors’ strikes — the former of which is over (with a deal awaiting a ratification vote) and the latter still ongoing — ABC had a few shows it had yet to make a decision about. That’s starting to change.

The network has canceled Home Economics after three seasons, according to Deadline. Still up in the air is The Rookie: Feds (starring Niecy Nash-Betts) and a spinoff of The Good Doctor, The Good Lawyer. The latter aired as a backdoor pilot on the medical drama in the spring, but we’ll have to continue to wait to see if it’s picked up to series. (It stars Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman.)

Home Economics follows siblings (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, and Jimmy Tatro), their families, their different lives, and the relationships among the three, one of whom is very rich, one middle-class, and the other just scraping by. The comedy also stars Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain.

ABC is also moving one of its new series that was originally going to be part of the 2023-2024 season to fall of next year. High Potential is based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI) and is written by Drew Goddard. It stars Kaitlin Olson as a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective, played by Daniel Sunjata. The cast includes Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes.

ABC switched gears to a heavily unscripted schedule for fall 2023. That includes the return of Dancing With the Stars (also streaming live on Disney+ this season), The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise on Thursdays, Celebrity Jeopardy!, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

ABC still has scripted shows like 9-1-1 (moving over from Fox), Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and more that could be part of the 2023-2024 season, pending the end of the actors’ strike. (SAG-AFTRA is set to meet with the studios on October 2.)