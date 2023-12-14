‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Rome Flynn Joins ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12

Daytime Emmy-winning actor Rome Flynn, best known for playing Zende Forrester Dominguez on The Bold and the Beautiful, has landed a recurring guest role on the upcoming 12th season of NBC’s Chicago Fire.

As first reported by Deadline, Flynn will portray Jake Gibson, a quietly confident former amateur boxer with a dark past. Described as “physically fit” and “fearless,” Jake earns Truck 51’s attention thanks to a heroic act.

Flynn’s character is set to debut in the second episode of Season 12, airing January 24, 2024. According to Deadline, the guest role could expand into something bigger down the line.

With one new actor joining the series, two current stars will be leaving in the upcoming season. Alberto Rosende, who plays firefighter Blake Gallo, will make his final appearance in the Season 12 premiere, while Kara Killmer‘s paramedic Sylvie Brett will also exit at some point next season.

In happier news, Taylor Kinney‘s Kelly Severide will be returning to Chicago Fire for the new season, where he is set to reunite with his wife Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo). Kinney temporarily left the show back in January for personal reasons, with his last appearance being the February 22 episode.

Flynn joined The Bold and the Beautiful in 2015 and won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 for his role. He’s also known for playing law student Gabriel Maddox in the ABC drama How to Get Away with Murder.

His other television credits include The Haves and the Have Nots, With Love, Grey’s Anatomy, Raising Dion, and Dear White People. On film, he’s appeared in A Madea Family Funeral, 1/2 New Year, and the sports comedy Fantasy Football.

Following delays due to this summer’s actors and writers strikes, all the One Chicago shows will return on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The action kicks off with Chicago Med‘s ninth season premiere at 8 pm et, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 pm et, and Chicago P.D.‘s 11th season premiere at 10 pm et.