Grading TV’s Most Memorable Teachers Ever

Gather up some shiny apples because it’s Teacher Appreciation Week across the United States, and no one deserves to be celebrated more than the folks who educate young minds. It can be a thankless job for most of the year, but not this week!

To celebrate this important occasion, we wanted to pay homage to some of the teachers who helped us TV fans learn and grow as well by giving them an A+ and a full pack of shiny star stickers. With the good comes the bad, though, so we’re also including those fictional instructors who didn’t quite make the grade (but will undoubtedly make you even more grateful for your teachers).

Here’s a look back at some of the most memorable television teachers of all time. See who gets an A+ … and who gets an F.