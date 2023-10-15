‘Rick and Morty’ Returns: See the Voice Cast vs. the Characters

Rick and Morty Season 5 Adult Swim
Adult Swim

Rick and Morty

 More

Rick and Morty is back for its seventh season on October 15, but the actor who voiced those title characters thus far is not. Co-creator Justin Roiland is embroiled in scandal, as you’ll read below, and so “soundalike” actors are now voicing the mad scientist Rick and his anxious grandson Morty.

Dan Harmon, the other co-creator of the Adult Swim show, told The Hollywood Reporter last month that two young, yet-unknown actors have been hired to fill those roles. So far, however, those actors’ identities have been kept under wraps.

So while fans wait to see the Season 7 premiere — and to discover the show’s new cast members — scroll down to see the TV talents who have logged long hours in the Rick and Morty recording booth so far.

Rick and Morty, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, October 15, 11/10c, Adult Swim

Justin Roiland, Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez in 'Rick and Morty'
Adult Swim, Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Justin Roiland (Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, previously)

Roiland is the co-creator of Rick and Morty and the Hulu animated series Solar Opposites. Adult Swim severed ties with him this January after domestic violence charges against him became public. Those charges, which Roiland denied, were later dismissed. Last month, however, NBC News reported that one woman had alleged that Roiland had sexually assaulted her. An attorney for Roiland denied the accusations.

Chris Parnell, Jerry Smith in 'Rick and Morty'
Adult Swim, Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb

Chris Parnell (Jerry Smith)

Parnell starred on NBC’s Saturday Night Live between 1998 and 2006. He later recurred on 30 Rock, which starred SNL co-star Tina Fey, and held a supporting role on Suburgatory, alongside SNL colleague Ana Gasteyer. His other voice roles, meanwhile, include parts on Archer and Family Guy.

Spencer Grammer, Summer Smith in 'Rick and Morty'
Adult Swim, Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Fandom

Spencer Grammer (Summer Smith)

Grammer, daughter of Kelsey, starred as Casey Cartwright in the ABC Family series Greek. Her other TV roles include starring parts in the short-lived series Ironside and Mr. Robinson and recurring parts on Graves and Tell Me a Story.

Sarah Chalke, Beth Smith in 'Rick and Morty'
Adult Swim, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sarah Chalke (Beth Smith)

Chalke is best known for starring as Dr. Elliot Reid on the NBC comedy Scrubs and, even earlier, being the second actor to play Becky Conner on the ABC sitcom Roseanne. More recently, she joined Katherine Heigl in Firefly Lane, playing Kate Mularkey on the Netflix drama.

Kari Wahlgren, Diane Sanchez in 'Rick and Morty'
Adult Swim, Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Kari Wahlgren (Diane Sanchez)

Wahlgren is a longtime voiceover artist with nearly 1,000 credits on Behind the Voice Actors, many of which are English dubs of anime characters. Highlights from her résumé include voicing Saber in the Fate/stay franchise, Celty Sturluson in Durarara!!, Haruko Haruhara in FLCL, Emma Frost in the X-Men franchise, and Fuu in Samurai Champloo.

Tom Kenny, Squanchy in 'Rick and Morty'
Adult Swim, David Livingston/Getty Images

Tom Kenny (Squanchy)

If Kenny’s voice sounds familiar, perhaps you’re a SpongeBob SquarePants fan: Kenny has been voicing the Nickelodeon sponge for nearly a quarter-century now, and he has won two Daytime Emmys and two Annie Awards for the part. He also won another Annie for voicing the Ice King in Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time.

Dan Harmon, Bird Person in 'Rick and Morty'
Adult Swim, Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb

Dan Harmon (Bird Person)

Harmon, with whom Roiland came up with Rick and Morty, is a prolific TV writer who created Community, HarmonQuest, and Krapopolis. He’s also the co-creator of The Sarah Silverman Program and Strange Planet.

