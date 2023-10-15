‘Rick and Morty’ Returns: See the Voice Cast vs. the Characters

Rick and Morty is back for its seventh season on October 15, but the actor who voiced those title characters thus far is not. Co-creator Justin Roiland is embroiled in scandal, as you’ll read below, and so “soundalike” actors are now voicing the mad scientist Rick and his anxious grandson Morty.

Dan Harmon, the other co-creator of the Adult Swim show, told The Hollywood Reporter last month that two young, yet-unknown actors have been hired to fill those roles. So far, however, those actors’ identities have been kept under wraps.

So while fans wait to see the Season 7 premiere — and to discover the show’s new cast members — scroll down to see the TV talents who have logged long hours in the Rick and Morty recording booth so far.

Rick and Morty, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, October 15, 11/10c, Adult Swim