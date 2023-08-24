Get Schwifty! ‘Rick and Morty’ Sets Season 7 Premiere at Adult Swim

Adult Swim has set the Season 7 premiere of Rick and Morty, setting the show’s return for Sunday, October 15.

The series about a sociopathic scientist and his timid grandson continues as they take on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. While the news is sure to excite fans, one question continues to loom large as the show’s replacement for former star and co-creator Justin Roiland has yet to be revealed.

No updates on the casting status have been given at this time, but as executive producer Steven Levy reportedly shared at San Diego Comic-Con in July, “We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast, but I do want to say it’s gonna be great. I am thoroughly impressed with everything that’s going on, including all the work on Season 7. Truly, that’s the thing I don’t want to be overshadowed. The show is as good as it’s ever been.”

In regards to Roiland’s replacement, Levy said at the time, “it’s sound-alikes,” that will fill in. Described as a global phenomenon, Rick and Morty has a far reach with Season 7 set to debut in over 134 countries in 38 languages. In the U.S., new episodes will be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Adult Swim, and the new season will be available to stream in 2024.

The number one comedy across all of cable during seasons three, four, five, and six, Rick and Morty, the show has reached over 19 million viewers on linear broadcast in 2022 and remains a top series on Max. The two-time Emmy-winning series is currently nominated for a third time in the Outstanding Animated Program category.

“It’s happening,” confirmed Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started.”

Rick and Morty, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, October 15, 11 pm ET/PT, Adult Swim