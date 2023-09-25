Adult Swim is serving up something fresh for Rick and Morty fans with the highly-anticipated Season 7 trailer for adult animated comedy from Dan Harmon.

Set to premiere on Sunday, October 15, the latest chapter of the silly time-bending sci-fi series will welcome a new voice to its ranks as co-creator and former voice star Justin Roiland has been replaced. While no specific details surrounding the performers voicing Rick Sanchez, Morty Smith, and more have been revealed, the new trailer offers fans a listen to the new vocals, which sound nearly identical to Roiland’s portrayal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new performers are being kept under wraps until the premiere. Both Rick and Morty are voiced by two different actors, unlike previous seasons in which Roiland voiced both.

The global phenomenon series following sociopathic genius scientist Rick Sanchez sees him drag his inherently timid grandson Morty Smith on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. And that seems to continue in the exciting trailer above, which appears to feature some other new voices as well.

The seventh season will debut in over 134 countries in 38 languages. In the U.S., new episodes will be available for purchase from retailers the day after they premiere on Adult Swim, and Season 8 is expected to stream in 2024. Rick and Morty was ordered through Season 10 at the network, promising plenty of laughs in the years to come.

“It’s happening,” confirmed Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started.”

With Season 7, fans can expect endless possibilities, as questions like What’s up with Jerry or EVIL Summer? are posed. And will they ever go back to the high school? Only time will tell. So don’t miss the fun and adventures for yourself. Tune into Rick and Morty when Season 7 kicks off this October on Adult Swim, and in the meantime, check out the exciting trailer, above.

Rick and Morty, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, October 15, 11/10c, Adult Swim