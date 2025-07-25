‘Percy Jackson’ Tidal Wave Hits Our Comic-Con Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Comic-Con
Maarten de Boer

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

In a sea of dark and dreary TV, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a bright light. The cast and creators of the hit Disney+ series was one of the first panels of San Diego Comic-Con 2025, bringing to their packed Hall H crowd a slew of exciting updates (including the first teaser trailer for Season 2) on Thursday, July 24. The next day, the crew got up bright and early to join us at the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio. A video interview previewing Season 2 is on the way, but there’s a feast of photos that would delight even the most jaded of Olympian gods and goddesses in the gallery below.

Accompanied by executive producers Jon Steinberg, Craig Silverstein, Dan Shotz, stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer (new to the cast this season) stunned in their portraits that are a mix of bright, vibrant colors and black-and-white drama. One thing all of the photos share: the excited energy among this group of rising stars.

See the Percy Jackson and the Olympians San Diego Comic-Con 2025 portraits in the gallery below, and tune in for the mythological action and adventure ahead when Season 2 at last premieres on Wednesday, December 10, only on Disney+. Bring on the monsters!

Percy Jackson cast at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Cast and Creators

Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Walker Scobell - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson)

Walker Scobell - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Walker Scobell - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Walker Scobell - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Leah Sava Jeffries - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase)

Leah Sava Jeffries - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Leah Sava Jeffries - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Leah Sava Jeffries - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Leah Sava Jeffries - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Leah Sava Jeffries - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Aryan Simhadri - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood)

Aryan Simhadri - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Aryan Simhadri - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Aryan Simhadri - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Dior Goodjohn - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue)

Dior Goodjohn - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Dior Goodjohn - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Dior Goodjohn - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Dior Goodjohn - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Charlie Bushnell - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan)

Charlie Bushnell - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Charlie Bushnell - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Charlie Bushnell - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Daniel Diemer - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Daniel Diemer (Tyson)

Daniel Diemer - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Daniel Diemer - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Daniel Diemer - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Daniel Diemer - Percy Jackson and the Olympians at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
