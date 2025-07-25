‘Percy Jackson’ Tidal Wave Hits Our Comic-Con Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

In a sea of dark and dreary TV, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a bright light. The cast and creators of the hit Disney+ series was one of the first panels of San Diego Comic-Con 2025, bringing to their packed Hall H crowd a slew of exciting updates (including the first teaser trailer for Season 2) on Thursday, July 24. The next day, the crew got up bright and early to join us at the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio. A video interview previewing Season 2 is on the way, but there’s a feast of photos that would delight even the most jaded of Olympian gods and goddesses in the gallery below.

Accompanied by executive producers Jon Steinberg, Craig Silverstein, Dan Shotz, stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer (new to the cast this season) stunned in their portraits that are a mix of bright, vibrant colors and black-and-white drama. One thing all of the photos share: the excited energy among this group of rising stars.

See the Percy Jackson and the Olympians San Diego Comic-Con 2025 portraits in the gallery below, and tune in for the mythological action and adventure ahead when Season 2 at last premieres on Wednesday, December 10, only on Disney+. Bring on the monsters!