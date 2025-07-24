‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Casts Nico & Bianca Di Angelo Ahead of Season 3 Filming

Bring on the Monsters! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Percy Jackson and the Olympians Newsletter:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians fan-favorite characters Nico and Bianca Di Angelo are joining Season 3, and the series revealed the actors who’ll play them during its San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel. Disney+ gave the fantasy-adventure series based on Rick Riordan‘s novels an early Season 3 renewal earlier this year. Filming on Season 3 is set to begin soon. Meanwhile, Season 2 premieres December 10, 2025.

The series revealed its Nico and Bianca during the Hall H panel on Thursday, July 24, as it promoted Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2. Olive Abercrombie will play Bianca, with newcomer Levi Chrisopulos as Bianca’s little brother, Nico. Chrisopulos will be a series regular in Season 3, while Abercrombie will be recurring. Nico and Bianca are sibling children of Hades (Jay Duplass) and play major roles in the five-book original franchise created by Rick Riordan.

Thursday’s star-studded Hall H panel featured series leads Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), and Daniel Diemer (Tyson) alongside executive producers Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and Craig Silverstein. Moderated by actor-comedian Timothy Simons — who also stars as Tantalus in the series — the panel treated fans to an exciting peek of the upcoming season, including the debut of a brand-new teaser featuring a first look at the fan-favorite cyclops, Tyson, Percy’s half-brother.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s bestselling book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan. After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy‘s survival is crucial in the fight to stop Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus. See the first teaser trailer for the new season above.

“Season 2 is epic,” Silverstein said during the Hall H panel. “It is so huge, what we were able to build. We are on the Sea of Monsters adventure. So we are out at sea. We are on 175-foot iron clad ship. We are on cruise ships. We are in chariot races. We are fighting incredible monsters like Scylla and Charybdis, the Laestrygonians. It is so massive, and we cannot wait for you guys to see what we did.”

Abercrombie was recently seen in Mayfair Witches Season 2 on AMC as Daphne Mayfair, and she was in The Haunting of Hill House before that as Abigail Dudley. She’s also in Midnight in the Switch Grass and Outer Range.

This will be the first series regular role of Levi’s career. A 13-year-old performer and competitive dancer, he made his national television debut on FBI and toured nationally in Peter Pan.

