The stars of Disney+’s fantasy adaptation series Percy Jackson and the Olympians were the opening act for Hall H bonanza at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday (July 24). The cast — including Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), and Daniel Diemer (Tyson) — alongside executive producers Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and Craig Silverstein were on hand for the panel, which was moderated by Timothy Simons (Tantalus) and revealed many new details about what’s ahead in Season 2.

Shotz detailed the plot overview for Season 2, revealing it will follow the question at the center of the second novel in Rick Riordan‘s series, The Sea of Monsters. “Things were finally starting to go okay for Percy. He finally made some friends. He found the safe place where he felt he belonged Camp Half Blood…. and now we’re gonna flip everything on its head. In Season 2, his best friend’s captured. His camp is under threat. It’s run by some jerk and being attacked by waves of monsters. And so Percy has to set out to set things right, and that means a quest to find the Golden Fleece, which is a legendary artifact that can heal anything or anyone, and he needs to use it to restore the protective barrier that surrounds camp. And so Season 2 is about Percy trying to hold all of his life together as it’s breaking and changing. It’s your typical middle school experience.”

Steinberg then added, “I think Season 1, a big part of the story was how you couldn’t tell what was real and what was a part of this magical world. … It was an American Road Trip, really. [In Season 2], you are in the fantasy, in a world that is all magic in every direction, which is both, I think, a challenge in a bunch of directions, but also really exciting.”

Then, Silverstein rounded out the executive producers’ overview portion of the panel to add, “Season 2 is epic. It is so huge, what we were able to build. We are on the Sea of Monsters adventure. So we are out at sea. We are on 175-foot iron clad ship. We are on cruise ships. We are in chariot races. We are fighting incredible monsters like Scylla and Charybdis, the Laestrygonians. It is so massive, and we cannot wait for you guys to see what we did.”

The panel then turned to the lead trio, asking how things have changed for them after settling into their roles with the first season, and Scobell admitted there will be some obvious changes to their physical appearance, as the actors have matured in the off-season.

“I mean, some slight physical changes, but I don’t think any of them are noticed,” Scobell joked. He then talked about the immersive nature of the filming experience, as the production design became much more elaborate with the changing locales.

“We had been to Camp Half Blood before. We built that. But like Dan was talking about, these chariot races, and we built more cabins, and all of these crazy set pieces, they were real. We were actually in the world this time. I could physically touch some of these things. It was insane.”

A major talking point for all members of the cast, especially Simhadri, was the upcoming wedding dress scene with Grover, but the audience seemed most affected the be first sighting of the Cyclops, which was met with thunderous applause from the packed hall of fans at the tail end of Season 2’s teaser.

