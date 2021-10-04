Caitriona Balfe’s 16 Best Moments as Claire Fraser on ‘Outlander’ (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
claire gallery cover
Starz

Outlander may not return until 2022, but 2021 has been a special year for one of the show’s leads. New mom Caitriona Balfe — a.k.a. Claire Fraser — is ringing in her 42nd birthday, and we’re celebrating with some of our favorite Claire moments.

Scroll through the photos, below, to travel back in time and relive some of Balfe’s finest moments as the beloved character.

Outlander, Season 6, Coming Early 2022, Starz

OUT-101_20131011_EM-0623.jpg
Starz

Another World

he moment that started everything — it may not have been Claire’s first scene, but when she travels through the stones, Balfe’s character sets the tone for the series moving forward.

OUT_107-20140513-ND_0669.jpg
Starz

The Wedding

A fan favorite, Jamie and Claire’s wedding was a crucial moment for Balfe’s character as you saw the concern and apprehension knowing she’s married to Frank in the future, but her eventual acceptance of Jamie proves Balfe’s range.

Outlander 2014
Starz

No Compromises

When Claire discovered Jamie’s idea of her as a wife included corporal punishment when she “disobeys” him, she essentially set forth an ultimatum that she be treated as an equal or she no longer wanted to be with him. Her lack of compromise in this area resulted in an improved Jamie and set forth a badass reputation for Balfe’s character.

OUTLANDER CLAIRE gallery 1
Starz

Admission

In one of Season 1’s most pivotal scenes, Claire tells Jamie she’s from the future, and Balfe’s ability to make the conversation feel real — despite viewers’ knowledge of impossible time travel — proves she’s a master at her craft.

OUT_114-20140721-ND_0318.jpg
Starz

The Search

Balfe got to flex her tough-girl muscles in Season 1 when Claire searches for Jamie after he disappears, and it is easily one of Claire’s best moments.

Outlander Season 2 2016
Starz

The Dress

Claire’s Season 2 ensemble was iconic during her and Jamie’s visit to Versailles, but her rebuttal of Jamie’s concern for her neckline makes the moment all the more memorable.

Outlander Season 2 2016
Starz

Lost Faith

After Claire’s grueling premature birth of their daughter — a stillborn Faith — Jamie seeks forgiveness for his impulsive actions that caused her damaging stress. Balfe’s emotionally charged response is certainly one of her best moments in Outlander overall.

Outlander Season 2 2016
Starz

Sad Farewell

In the Season 2 finale episode, Claire is forced back through the standing stones at Criagh Na Dun to evade the impending Battle of Culloden, but Balfe’s teary goodbye to Jamie has become an iconic moment due in part to her fabulous performance.

Outlander Season 3
Starz

Domestic Chaos

When Claire and Frank fight over Brianna and their relationships outside their empty marriage, Balfe’s rage is palpable.

Outlander Season 2 2016
Starz

Clearing the Air

When Brianna confronted Claire about her father, Balfe’s heated response is packed with so much emotion that you could feel it through the screen.

Outlander Season 3 2017
Starz

Return to the Past

In Season 3, when Claire finally returned to the 18th century, her anticipation to see Jamie is electric, making it one of the biggest build-ups in the entire series.

OUTLANDER CLAIRE gallery 2
Starz

Consultation

In Season 3, when Claire becomes stranded on a remote island, she’s taken in by a man named Father Fogden who frequently turns to an inanimate coconut for advice. When Balfe’s character begins doing the same as a tactic for escaping, it’s utterly hilarious.

OUTLANDER CLAIRE gallery 3
Starz

Drunk

We’d seen drunk Jamie, but in Season 3 we got to see drunk Claire, and it was amazing as Balfe’s character stumbled her way through assembling a needle — among other things.

Outlander Season 4 2018
Starz

The Other Child

In Season 4, Claire meets Jamie’s son William for the first time, and Balfe’s subtle moments of tenderness towards the boy are powerful on every level.

Outlander Season 4 2018
Starz

Surgery

Anytime Claire uses her medical skills, it’s a great moment, but when she’s forced to begin an emergency surgery on someone who doubted her as a healer in Season 4, it was even more delightful.

Outlander Season 4 2018
Starz

Mother-Daughter Reunion

In Season 4, when Claire is reunited with her daughter Brianna, Balfe’s ability to convey her character’s shock and excitement is every bit as thrilling for viewers at home as it is for Claire.

Outlander Season 5 Caitriona Balfe Sophie Skelton
Starz

Bree's Wedding Day

While Claire and Brianna lament the traditions they cannot practice at this 18th-century wedding, the mother-daughter duo effuse a mutual appreciation in getting to share a day together they didn’t believe they would.

Outlander Season 5 Caitriona Balfe and Lauren Lyle
Starz

Marsali Under Her Wing

For most of the series, Claire acts alone in her medical pursuits, but Season 5 she takes Marsali (Lauren Lyle) under her wing as an apprentice. Their beautiful bond makes for moving entertainment.

Outlander Season 5 Caitriona Balfe
Starz

Dream State

In the Season 5 finale, “Never My Love,” Claire undergoes a brutal assault by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and his crew. All the while, she escapes into a dream-like world where her past and present collide. Balfe handles the surrealism with a certain grace that only she could muster.

