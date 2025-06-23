Outlander‘s upcoming spinoff series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, has officially been renewed for Season 2 ahead of the show’s debut on Starz this August.

While Blood of My Blood has yet to arrive, the renewal bodes well for megafans of the franchise who are eager to jump into this new side of the world inspired by Diana Gabaldon‘s characters. As previously revealed, this prequel spinoff will chronicle the love stories of Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), the parents of the flagship show’s leading couple, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe).

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the second season of Blood of My Blood so far. Scroll down for all the key details and stay tuned for more as we gear up for the show’s arrival.

Has Outlander: Blood of My Blood been renewed for Season 2?

Yes, as mentioned above, Outlander: Blood of My Blood has received an early Season 2 renewal ahead of its forthcoming first season, which is set to premiere on Friday, August 8.

Is Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2 filming yet?

According to Starz, production on Season 2 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood has officially kicked off in Scotland, timed to the renewal announcement on Monday, June 23, 2025. Production is taking place on the same stages where the legacy series Outlander filmed for the past ten years.

What has been said about Outlander: Blood of My Blood‘s Season 2 renewal?

“The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been extraordinary, and we’re thrilled to continue these epic love stories in Season 2,” showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts shared in a statement. “Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer.”

“The world of Outlander has captivated audiences with its sweeping storytelling and unforgettable characters. With Blood of My Blood, we’ve expanded the universe in a way that honors the original, while charting bold new territory,” added Starz’s president of programming, Kathryn Busby. “Fans — longtime and new — will be drawn to the powerful love stories at the heart of this next chapter, and we’re proud to continue building on the franchise’s legacy with Matt and our longtime partners at Sony, who have worked tirelessly to make Outlander the global phenomenon it has become.”

Who will star in Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood stars Slater, Roy, Corfield, and Irvine with additional cast members including Tony Curran as Lord Lovat, Rory Alexander as Murtagh, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum, Sam Retford as Dougal, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan, among others. No official Season 2 cast list has been revealed at this time, but stay tuned for any relevant additions or updates as the next chapter takes shape.

What is Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2 about?

While we cannot predict what Season 2 will be about, we currently know that Outlander: Blood of My Blood will follow the romances between Ellen and Brian, and Julia and Henry. Set in two different times, Ellen and Brian’s love story unfolds in 18th-century Scotland, while Julia and Henry’s unravels amid the battlefields of World War I England.

The two couples will have to defy the forces that seek to tear them apart as things unfold in surprising and unforeseen ways. The standalone prequel features a new cast, characters, and stories, welcoming viewers unfamiliar with Outlander and providing fascinating origin stories for existing fans to devour.

Who makes Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2?

Roberts serves as showrunner and executive produces Outlander: Blood of My Blood with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg. Additionally, the show is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

