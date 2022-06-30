‘Outlander’: 6 Best Origin Story Moments, Ranked

Outlander‘s entire premise revolves around the idea of time travel as it chronicles the love story of World War II combat nurse Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and 18th-century Highlander warrior Jamie (Sam Heughan).

Throughout the show’s six seasons, there’s been plenty of time-traversing as she’s gone back and forth through time and space, first accidentally and again by choice to reunite with her Scottish love after 20 years apart. And although Claire and Jamie’s love story is the top priority of the Starz hit, there’s more to the series than their romance, particularly when it comes to shining a light on individual stories and meaningful flashbacks.

See Also 'Outlander': Our Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Moments (PHOTOS) Take a peek behind the curtain to see how the Starz hit is made.

Whether it’s Season 6’s heartbreaking installment about Young Ian’s (John Bell) time with the Mohawk or Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) journey to the past, Outlander knows how to do standalone episodes and compelling flashbacks. Below, we’re ranking some of the show’s best flashback and backstory moments from the first six seasons.

Let us know your favorites in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more from the show once it returns for its seventh season.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, TBA, Starz