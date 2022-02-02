This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander Forever Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at OutlanderForever.com and available nationwide on newsstands now.

We didn’t peek under anyone’s kilt, but we did travel through time — six glorious seasons — for candid photos and loads of insider info on Outlander. Scroll through for a peek behind the curtain at what production’s like for Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and the rest of the cast and crew.

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 9/8c, Starz