Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy as Ellen and Brian, and Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Starz

Get ready for two new love stories as Starz sets a premiere date for Outlander‘s forthcoming spinoff series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. It is officially set to arrive in 2025 with an exact date yet to be announced.

The news was unveiled during the Summer TCA presentation by Starz. As previously announced, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will follow the love stories of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) parents in two different time periods. The 10-episode first season is currently in production in Scotland and will chronicle Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie’s (Harriet Slater) romance in 18th-century Scottish Highlands as well as Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Moriston’s (Hermione Corfield) love story in WWI-era England.

In anticipation of the show’s release, Starz has unveiled four first-look photos of the two couples, who definitely resemble their offspring. As fans will see in the photos, below, Jamie may have gotten his mother’s red hair, but he has his father’s dashing looks. And Claire’s a dead ringer for her mother, who dons a similar hairdo to Claire’s earlier season looks from Outlander.

Helping bring these parallel love stories to life onscreen are showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, who serves as an executive producer with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg. While fans await the arrival of Blood of My Blood, they’ll be able to catch Part 2 of Outlander‘s seventh season which kicks off on Friday, November 22, continuing the epic story of former WWII nurse Claire and Highlander warrior Jamie Fraser as they return to Scotland from their life in the American colonies.

Check out the first-look photos of Ellen, Brian, Henry, and Julia, below, and stay tuned for more as we’ll add any new photos to this ongoing Blood of My Blood gallery.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Series Premiere, 2025, Starz

Starz

Ellen and Brian embrace their Highlander surroundings with Tartan-clad looks. Their pose might bring to mind Claire and Jamie’s Season 2 farewell at Culloden.

Starz

This character portrait gives a closer look at Brian and Ellen as characters living in the 18th century.

Starz

Henry and Julia embrace in this sweet portrait that brings to mind Claire’s romance with first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies).

Starz

Henry and Julia don less formal looks for a casual ride around rolling hills.

