‘One Piece’ Season 2: Who Are the Baroque Works & What to Know About the New Villains

One Piece. (L to R) Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5 in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Casey Crafford/Netflix © 2026
Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action One Piece is setting sail on March 10 as One Piece: Into the Grand Line promises to unleash more vicious villains, bigger beasts, and perilous pilgrimages. And as eager audiences prep for the next adventure of the Straw Hat Pirates, a new threat rises on the horizon, one that longtime viewers have been waiting to see in live action.

The Baroque Works agents are making their move from 2D to live-action for the first time, bringing a wave of intrigue, espionage, and high-stakes danger that will put Luffy and his growing crew to the test.

But for fans of the Netflix series who are not familiar with the anime or the manga, the chatter around this new set of villains might be a little confusing. No worries. Here is a breakdown of Baroque Works, who are playing the key agents, what their Devil Fruit abilities are, and more.

Who are the Baroque Works?

Baroque Works is a covert criminal organization that operates from the shadows with a mysterious long-term objective. While not technically a pirate crew, its agents are trained killers, infiltrators, and saboteurs, formidable enough to challenge anyone who crosses their path.

Its male agents use numbered codenames, while the women in the group are identified by holidays or days of the week, creating a layered hierarchy that keeps their true identities hidden.

Who are the members of the Baroque Works?

The organization consists of Miss All-Sunday, Miss Wednesday, Mr. 3, Mr. 5, Miss Valentine, Mr. 9, and Miss Goldenweek. Scroll down to learn more about them.

One Piece. Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Casey Crafford/Netflix © 2026
Casey Crafford/Netflix

Miss All-Sunday

Played by: Lera Abova

Miss All-Sunday is the Vice President of the Baroque Works and acts as its leader. She ate of the Flower-Flower Fruit, which allows her to make temporary copies of parts of her body from any surface.

One Piece. Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2026
Courtesy Of Netflix

Miss Wednesday

Played by: Charithra Chandran

Miss Wednesday doesn’t have a power, but she does have a favorite weapon, the Kujakki Slashers. The small discs are attached to wires that Wednesday can hurl with accurate and deadly precision.

One Piece. David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3 in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2026
Netflix

Mr. 3

Played by: David Dastmalchian

One of the more lethal members, Mr. 3 ate the Doru Doru Devil Fruit, which allows him to create and control candle wax, shaping it into weapons and defenses.

One Piece, Season 2, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5 in season 2 of One Piece.
Netflix

Mr. 5

Played by: Camrus Johnson

Mr. 5 ate the Bomu Bomu Devil Fruit, granting him the ability to make any part of his body, as well as certain bodily functions, explode on impact.

One Piece, Season 2, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine
Netflix

Miss Valentine

Played by: Jazzara Jaslyn

Miss Valentine has powers from the Kiro Kiro Devil Fruit, so she can alter her body weight to anything and use it as a weapon. She can float into the heaven with her umbrella or sink a ship, if need be.

One Piece. Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9 in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2026
Netflix

Mr. 9

Played by: Daniel Lasker

The partner of Miss Wednesday, who has a penchant for crowns and ruffles. Like Miss Wednesday, he lacks any powers, but tends to favor baseball bats as his weapon of choice and displays amazing acrobatic abilities.

One Piece. Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2026
Netflix

Miss Goldenweek

Played by: Sophia Anne Caruso

Don’t let the braids and child-like looks fool you. Miss Goldenweek is a deadly assassin. She doesn’t have powers from a Devil Fruit, but she blends her artistic skill with a hypnotic technique called “Colors Trap,” which allows her drawings to influence people’s emotions and actions.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line, Season 2 Premiere, March 10, Netflix

