‘One Piece’ Season 2: Who Are the Baroque Works & What to Know About the New Villains

Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action One Piece is setting sail on March 10 as One Piece: Into the Grand Line promises to unleash more vicious villains, bigger beasts, and perilous pilgrimages. And as eager audiences prep for the next adventure of the Straw Hat Pirates, a new threat rises on the horizon, one that longtime viewers have been waiting to see in live action.

The Baroque Works agents are making their move from 2D to live-action for the first time, bringing a wave of intrigue, espionage, and high-stakes danger that will put Luffy and his growing crew to the test.

But for fans of the Netflix series who are not familiar with the anime or the manga, the chatter around this new set of villains might be a little confusing. No worries. Here is a breakdown of Baroque Works, who are playing the key agents, what their Devil Fruit abilities are, and more.

Who are the Baroque Works?

Baroque Works is a covert criminal organization that operates from the shadows with a mysterious long-term objective. While not technically a pirate crew, its agents are trained killers, infiltrators, and saboteurs, formidable enough to challenge anyone who crosses their path.

Its male agents use numbered codenames, while the women in the group are identified by holidays or days of the week, creating a layered hierarchy that keeps their true identities hidden.

Who are the members of the Baroque Works?

The organization consists of Miss All-Sunday, Miss Wednesday, Mr. 3, Mr. 5, Miss Valentine, Mr. 9, and Miss Goldenweek. Scroll down to learn more about them.