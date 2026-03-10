11 Times ‘One Piece: Into the Grand Line’ Completely Nailed a Scene from the Original Anime

Netflix’s One Piece: Into the Grand Line sets sail with new adventures for the overly enthusiastic pirate Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), the rubber-bodied captain who leads the Straw Hat Pirates into the dangerous Grand Line. The world-spanning sea route is notorious for its chaotic weather, powerful enemies, and unpredictable inhabitants.

Fans of the original manga and anime have eagerly anticipated the streaming service’s live-action continuation, which recreates iconic moments and imagery from the beloved series while bringing them to life with real actors, sets, and spectacle.

From Luffy’s stretching abilities to the larger-than-life pirate costumes and colorful locations, the adaptation faithfully mirrors many of the anime’s most recognizable scenes. Several sequences appear lifted almost frame for frame from the original, translating the show’s wild action, emotional character beats, and distinctive visual style into live action while still embracing the playful spirit that made One Piece a global phenomenon.

