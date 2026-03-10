11 Times ‘One Piece: Into the Grand Line’ Completely Nailed a Scene from the Original Anime

One Piece, Toei Animation/Fuji TV, 'One Piece,' Netflix
Toei Animation/Fuji TV; Netflix

Netflix’s One Piece: Into the Grand Line sets sail with new adventures for the overly enthusiastic pirate Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), the rubber-bodied captain who leads the Straw Hat Pirates into the dangerous Grand Line. The world-spanning sea route is notorious for its chaotic weather, powerful enemies, and unpredictable inhabitants.

Fans of the original manga and anime have eagerly anticipated the streaming service’s live-action continuation, which recreates iconic moments and imagery from the beloved series while bringing them to life with real actors, sets, and spectacle.

From Luffy’s stretching abilities to the larger-than-life pirate costumes and colorful locations, the adaptation faithfully mirrors many of the anime’s most recognizable scenes. Several sequences appear lifted almost frame for frame from the original, translating the show’s wild action, emotional character beats, and distinctive visual style into live action while still embracing the playful spirit that made One Piece a global phenomenon.

One Piece, Toei Animation/Fuji TV, 'One Piece,' Netflix
Toei Animation/Fuji TV; Netflix

Laboon the lonely whale says goodbye to his new friends, the Straw Hat Pirates

One Piece, Toei Animation/Fuji TV, 'One Piece,' Netflix
Toei Animation/Fuji TV; Netflix

Luffy and the Straw Hats arrive on the prehistoric island of Little Garden.

One Piece, Toei Animation/Fuji TV, 'One Piece,' Netflix
Toei Animation/Fuji TV; Netflix

The introduction of Miss Valentine and Mr. 5 (Jazzara Jaslyn and Camrus Johnson).

One Piece, Toei Animation/Fuji TV, 'One Piece,' Netflix
Toei Animation/Fuji TV; Netflix

Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaslyn)

One Piece, Toei Animation/Fuji TV, 'One Piece,' Netflix
Toei Animation/Fuji TV; Netflix

Welcome to Whisky Peak.

One Piece, Toei Animation/Fuji TV, 'One Piece,' Netflix
Toei Animation/Fuji TV; Netflix

The introduction of Captain Smoker (Callum Kerr)

One Piece, Toei Animation/Fuji TV, 'One Piece,' Netflix
Toei Animation/Fuji TV; Netflix

The Straw Hats meet Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova) for the first time.

One Piece, Toei Animation/Fuji TV, 'One Piece,' Netflix
Toei Animation/Fuji TV; Netflix

Meeting Mr. 3 (David Dastmalchian).

One Piece, Toei Animation/Fuji TV, 'One Piece,' Netflix
Toei Animation/Fuji TV; Netflix

Mr. 13 in full attack mode.

One Piece, Toei Animation/Fuji TV, 'One Piece,' Netflix
Toei Animation/Fuji TV; Netflix

Tony TonyChopper hiding the wrong way

One Piece, Toei Animation/Fuji TV, 'One Piece,' Netflix
Toei Animation/Fuji TV; Netflix

The introduction of Dr. Hiriluk, a.k.a. Doctorine (Katey Sagal)




