One Piece: Into the Grand Line is a rollicking adventure filled with larger-than-life pirates, bizarre islands, dangerous rivals, and the Straw Hat crew’s relentless quest to find the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.

As Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hat Pirates continue their search for the One Piece, they head into the legendary Grand Line, a narrow stretch of ocean that circles the globe along the equator and is infamous for its extreme weather, unpredictable currents, and powerful pirates.

As they journey through the Grand Line, the Straw Hat crew encounters a host of unforgettable characters, many marked by loss, betrayal, and difficult pasts. The crew’s own histories are also revealed, uncovering the hardships and painful moments that shaped who they are.

Here are a few of the saddest, most heartbreaking moments in the second season of One Piece. Warning: Thar be spoilers ahead, matey!