All board! The story of One Piece will continue with its second season. This week, Netflix has announced a string of new cast members set to star in One Piece Season 2 as sails through production.

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a high-seas adventure tracking Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates. But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Season 1 of the live-action pirate adventure also stars Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Katey Sagal was revealed to be taking on a major role from the source material in Season 2 on August 21, and on August 23 Bridgerton Season 2 star Charithra Chandran was revealed as a cast member. But they’re not the only two announced this week.

Here’s everything there is to know so far about One Piece Season 2.

Who is in the One Piece Season 2 cast?

Katey Sagal in ONE PIECE as Dr. Kureha. Two legends converging!!! pic.twitter.com/QcGuRiGMg8 — Netflix (@netflix) August 21, 2024

Let’s start with the new cast. Sagal will play Dr. Kureha. One Piece co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer Matt Owens previously told Tudum that the writers “knew how far we were going to get [in Season 2] and that this character Dr. Kureha was going to be a big part of the season.” A doctor on Drum Island and leader of the Isshi-100, Dr. Kureha is an ally to Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

Chandran will play Miss Wednesday/Nefertari Vivi, a beloved character from the manga who plays a key role in the Arabasta Arc. As a member of the Baroque Works, the character helps hunt down the Straw Hats as they enter the Grand Line. Chandran played Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton Season 2 opposite Simone Ashley.

Dearest pirates, Charithra Chandran is joining the crew of ONE PIECE as Miss Wednesday!! pic.twitter.com/j945bvK8XX — Netflix (@netflix) August 23, 2024

Here’s the rest of the stacked list of new One Piece cast members: Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

In addition to the Season 1 stars listed above, the returning cast includes Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

Is One Piece Season 2 filming?

Series creator Oda confirmed in a letter to fans on August 20 that filming for One Piece Season 2 is “well underway” in South Africa. They’re reportedly about two months into production as of the time of publication. The letter says that Season 2’s “story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island.”

When does One Piece Season 2 come out?

A premiere date for One Piece Season 2 will be announced at a later time, but it’s expected to premiere in 2025. Joe Tracz, whose work was recently seen in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1, has joined the team as a co-executive producer.

Is there a One Piece Season 2 trailer?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Piece (ワンピース) (@onepiecenetflix)

There is no trailer to share yet, but there are several behind-the-scenes production videos and photos, including a video of the cast reuniting in South Africa on July 1 as Season 2 filming kicked off. See the joyful video above.

That’s all the important intel for the upcoming season for now. Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest developments!

One Piece, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix