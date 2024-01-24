Live long and prosper, Dan Fielding. New York Comic-Con comes to Night Court in Season 2 Episode 5, and the last person you’d expect to get into the cosplay spirit is fully leaning into the TV fanatic event. John Larroquette‘s Dan is seen as a Star Trek Klingon in new photos from the perfectly titled episode “The Wrath of Comic-Con,” featuring returning guest star Wendie Malick as Julianne.

Malick first appeared on Night Court in Season 1 Episode 4, which premiered on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, on NBC. She’ll make her next appearance almost exactly one year later in Season 2 Episode 5, airing Tuesday, January 30 at 8/7c. Malick’s Julianne was Dan’s date in Season 1, acting charming and alluring until they arrived at Dan’s apartment. There, her scheme was revealed.

After growing tired of hearing Dan talk about his late wife, Julianne revealed she went out with him to get revenge after he prosecuted her in a case 30 years prior. In his defense, she had set her boyfriend’s house on fire. Julianne’s Catwoman costume in “Wrath of Comic-Con” is a perfect choice, not just because it’s an homage to Eartha Kitt‘s Catwoman. Julianne meant to be a cat burglar in Season 1 by stealing Dan’s wallet and identity.

Now, it seems the Klingon and the cat will hit it off. According to the episode logline, Dan is attending Comic-Con for Julianne.

Here’s the description of Episode 5: “When Dan finds a potential love connection with a woman who has sworn to destroy him, Dan takes drastic measures, which includes fully embracing the wondrous world of Comic-Con. Meanwhile, Abby [Melissa Rauch] is forced to confront the fact that she might actually dislike someone when a childhood ‘friend’ (Jessica St. Clair) comes to visit.”

Falling for Catwoman even though she’s hellbent on crime and chaos? Classic. See the Night Court cosplaying in the Episode 5 gallery below.

Night Court, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC