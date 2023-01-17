With ‘Night Court’ Returning, Where’s the Rest of the Original Cast?

Night Court cast - John Larroquette, Markie Post, Richard Moll, Harry Anderson, Charlie Robinson
Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection
Order in the Night Court! The NBC sitcom is back, more than 30 years after the original series finished off its docket. But the new Night Court has an almost entirely new cast: The only holdover from the ’80s version is John Larroquette, who won four back-to-back Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy Awards for his performance as Dan Fielding.

Like the original, the new Night Court follows a judge who “presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics,” as NBC explains. This time, however, that judge is Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), daughter of Harry Stone, the magistrate from the original, played by Harry Anderson.

Anderson died in 2018, and many of the other Night Court costars have also passed away, including Charles Robinson, Markie Post, Selma Diamond, Florence Halop, S. Marc Jordan, and Paula Kelly. But we do have updates for other actors from the first Night Court — which ran for nine seasons between 1984 and 1992 — minus Mike Finneran, who dropped out of the spotlight in the mid-1990s.

Richard Moll
David Livingston/Getty Images

Richard Moll (Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon)

Earlier in the millennium, Moll took guest-starring roles in TV shows like Smallville, Cold Case, and Anger Management. More recently, he has taken roles in B-movies like Circus Kane and Slay Belles.

Marsha Warfield
Just for Laughs

Marsha Warfield (Rosalind “Roz” Russell)

Warfield retired from acting in the late 1990s but recently returned to the screen in the Fox series 9-1-1, in which she recurs as Toni Wilson, mother of Henrietta (Aisha Hinds).

Joleen Lutz Gacy
Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Joleen Lutz (Lisette Hocheiser)

Lutz, seen here in the 2003 movie Gacy, has become an interpretive naturalist and a docent at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens — where she once led an adults-only presentation on “animal mating, dating, and cohabitating” called Sex and the City Zoo.

William Utay Days of Our Lives
NBC

William Utay (Phil Sanders & Will Sanders)

Utay started playing Dr. Wilhelm Rolf on Days of Our Lives in 1995 and kept the part until 2022, when Richard Wharton took over the role. The actor also appeared in a 2017 episode of Modern Family, playing The Great Majesto.

Ellen Foley
Urban Noise Music

Ellen Foley (Billie Young)

Foley’s most recent TV role came back in 2011, when she appeared in an episode of Body of Proof. She has, however, kept up her music career: Her album Fighting Words came out in 2021.

Judy Momii Denice Kumagai
IdeateTV

Denice Kumagai (Quon Le Robinson)

Kumagai now works as an ADR loop group coordinator in Hollywood, as her IMDb profile shows. She’s also a founding member of the Cold Tofu improv group. (She’s pictured above with fellow Cold Tofu troupe member Judy Momii at the East West Players’ 47th Annual Visionary Awards in 2013.)

Karen Austin The Rum Diary
Peter Mountain/FilmDistrict/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Karen Austin (Lana Wagner)

Austin continued acting after Night Court, notably sharing the screen with Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in the 2011 movie The Rum Diary, as seen here. Her TV career, meanwhile, includes guest-starring parts in Battlestar Galactica, CSI: Miami, and The Closer.

