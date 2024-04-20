[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Big Mood Season 1.]

Big Mood has landed on Tubi and with it, the complicated friendship between writer Maggie (Nicola Coughlan) and bar-owner Eddie (Lydia West), who are tight-knit, but also struggle to maintain their cool as Maggie’s bipolar disorder and Eddie’s financial troubles put a strain on the ease of that relationship.

The six-episode season follows the pair as they go through day-to-day struggles, but it seems they reach their final straw when Maggie isn’t able to accompany Eddie for an abortion, despite promising her she’d be there. While Maggie’s absence stems from wonky medication levels throwing off her sense of time, it’s enough to lead Eddie to pack her bags after the closure of her bar for a solo getaway after the two had initially planned to jet set together.

There is clear pain between them in that final moment, leading us to wonder who is on worse terms, Maggie and Eddie at the end of Big Mood or Penelope (Coughlan) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) in Bridgerton. As fans of the Netflix hit will recall, the besties were feuding at the end of Season 2 after Eloise discovered Penelope’s Lady Whistledown identity, which is seemingly going to continue as Season 3 kicks off on May 16.

As a tease into the future, Coughlan offered some clarity about the friendships, noting that when it comes to which duo is in a worse place, “They’re both pretty bad. They’re both pretty bad. I don’t know… That’s hard to say… I think that Maggie and Eddie is worse in a way because it’s such a hurt.”

That’s not to say that Eloise and Penelope are in a good place, but perhaps it’s more fixable. Still, Coughlan says, “I think potentially Maggie and Eddie are in a worse spot.”

Meanwhile, West can’t help but add, “I can’t wait to watch Bridgerton.” To which Coughlan says, “It’s a good one.”

Still, there were plenty of comedic moments to celebrate this season on Big Mood, as West reveals her favorite sequence was Episode 2’s Love Actually party. “Because the whole episode is basically the party, it was such an intense scene to film because it kind of ran like a play. It was just from start to finish. But it was so funny to see the costumes and all the characters and… there was a point in filming that we actually just got a bit delirious and then we’d just make TikToks of us dancing to Vanderpump Rules‘ theme tune.”

The love for Vanderpump Rules extends into Coughlan’s own life as we asked the duo which kind of theme party they’d prefer to throw, Barbie or Bridgerton, both of which Coughlan knows a thing or two about. She revealed that she threw a Vanderpump Rules theme party for her own birthday with the cast of Big Mood that West sadly missed out on.

See what else the duo had to share in the full video interview, above, and don’t miss Big Mood on Tubi as well as Bridgerton‘s third season, which kicks off with Part 1 this May.

