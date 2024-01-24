‘Night Court’ to Host ‘Big Bang Theory’ Reunion With Kunal Nayyar Guest Role

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch for 'The Big Bang Theory'
Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Night Court is preparing to host a Big Bang Theory reunion as Kunal Nayyar is set to guest alongside former costar Melissa Rauch, who leads the NBC comedy as Abby.

According to TV Line, Nayyar will play a “world-renowned” fashion designer named Martini Toddwallis, who is struggling with finding inspiration for his work — until he meets Abby. In other words, could romance be brewing between the two? Only time will tell. Nayyar’s guest-starring role is slated for the episode airing on February 6.

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone in 'Night Court' - Season 2 Episode 1

(Credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

As viewers will recall, Abby’s been single for a little while after breaking things off with her long-distance boyfriend Rand (played by the comedic Pete Holmes) at the end of Night Court‘s first season, setting the perfect stage for a romantic opportunity in her future.

It would certainly be a new way to see Nayyar and Rauch onscreen as the pair played mere friends on The Big Bang Theory. Fans of the former comedy will remember that Nayyar played astrophysicist Raj alongside Rauch’s microbiologist character Bernadette, who was married to Raj’s best friend Howard (played by Simon Helberg).

Wyatt Helps Abby Get Back Into Dating in 'Night Court' Sneak Peek
Related

Wyatt Helps Abby Get Back Into Dating in 'Night Court' Sneak Peek

Nayyar appeared on Big Bang Theory from 2007 to its 2019 conclusion, with Rauch joining the series in 2009 and continuing with the comedy until its series finale as well. The comedy ran for 12 seasons on CBS.

When it comes to Nayyar’s other roles, he’s appeared on episodes of NCIS, The Mindy Project, and Criminal: UK. Don’t miss the fun reunion as Nayyar and Rauch share the screen once more on Night Court. And stay tuned for a closer look at Nayyar’s appearance as we approach the episode’s premiere date.

Night Court, Season 2, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Night Court (2023) - NBC

Night Court (2023) where to stream

The Big Bang Theory - CBS

The Big Bang Theory where to stream

Night Court (2023)

The Big Bang Theory

Kunal Nayyar

Melissa Rauch

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim  'JD' Dempsey, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper and Sean Sagar as Special Agent DeShawn Jackson in the 'NCIS: Sydney' Season 1 Finale
1
Todd Lasance on ‘NCIS: Sydney’ Finale Cliffhanger: ‘I Threw My Script’
Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow in the 'When Calls the Heart' Season 11 Poster
2
‘When Calls the Heart’ Sets Season 11 Return — Find Out What’s Next for Elizabeth
Daniela Ruah and Boomer Esiason in 'Super Bowl Greatest Commercials XXIII: The Ultimate Countdown' art
3
Daniela Ruah & Boomer Esiason to Host ‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials’
Charles Melton, Margot Robbie, and Sterling K. Brown are among the 2024 Oscars snubs and surprises
4
Oscars 2024: The Biggest Snubs & Surprises
Joey.Bachelor.Flag.Blurred
5
Why Did ‘The Bachelor’ Blur the Canadian Flag? Viewers Call Out the Show