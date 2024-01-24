‘Night Court’ to Host ‘Big Bang Theory’ Reunion With Kunal Nayyar Guest Role

Night Court is preparing to host a Big Bang Theory reunion as Kunal Nayyar is set to guest alongside former costar Melissa Rauch, who leads the NBC comedy as Abby.

According to TV Line, Nayyar will play a “world-renowned” fashion designer named Martini Toddwallis, who is struggling with finding inspiration for his work — until he meets Abby. In other words, could romance be brewing between the two? Only time will tell. Nayyar’s guest-starring role is slated for the episode airing on February 6.

As viewers will recall, Abby’s been single for a little while after breaking things off with her long-distance boyfriend Rand (played by the comedic Pete Holmes) at the end of Night Court‘s first season, setting the perfect stage for a romantic opportunity in her future.

It would certainly be a new way to see Nayyar and Rauch onscreen as the pair played mere friends on The Big Bang Theory. Fans of the former comedy will remember that Nayyar played astrophysicist Raj alongside Rauch’s microbiologist character Bernadette, who was married to Raj’s best friend Howard (played by Simon Helberg).

Nayyar appeared on Big Bang Theory from 2007 to its 2019 conclusion, with Rauch joining the series in 2009 and continuing with the comedy until its series finale as well. The comedy ran for 12 seasons on CBS.

When it comes to Nayyar’s other roles, he’s appeared on episodes of NCIS, The Mindy Project, and Criminal: UK. Don’t miss the fun reunion as Nayyar and Rauch share the screen once more on Night Court. And stay tuned for a closer look at Nayyar’s appearance as we approach the episode’s premiere date.

Night Court, Season 2, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC