The four-legged friends are plenty in Season 2 of Fox‘s Animal Control, which stars Community alum Joel McHale in his latest ensemble comedy.

The series follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale stars as Frank, a former cop who tried expose corruption in the force and got fired for his efforts. The opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. Despite being cynical and curmudgeonly, he has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

McHale is joined by co-stars Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, and Gerry Dee, with Season 2 guest stars Ken Jeong, Sarah Chalke, Thomas Lennon, and Krystal Smith. But what about all the animals? Which one’s the diva?

Here, the cast of Animal Control tells us what it’s like working with furry and feathered guest stars.

Animal Control, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox