Joel McHale and guest star Thomas Lennon kissing a beagle in the episode of Animal Control
Bettina Strauss/FOX

The four-legged friends are plenty in Season 2 of Fox‘s Animal Control, which stars Community alum Joel McHale in his latest ensemble comedy.

The series follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale stars as Frank, a former cop who tried expose corruption in the force and got fired for his efforts. The opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. Despite being cynical and curmudgeonly, he has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

McHale is joined by co-stars Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, and Gerry Dee, with Season 2 guest stars Ken Jeong, Sarah Chalke, Thomas Lennon, and Krystal Smith. But what about all the animals? Which one’s the diva?

Here, the cast of Animal Control tells us what it’s like working with furry and feathered guest stars.

Lennon gets his licks in when returning for the May 8 Season 2 finale as snarky Seattle cop Patrick Shaw, who tries to help beagle-toting brother Frank (McHale) bust an animal-smuggling ring. “You couldn’t wish for a better scene partner,” Lennon raves…of the dog. “This guy has impeccable timing.”

Ravi Patel behind the scenes in the 'Dogs and Geese' episode of Animal Control
Bettina Strauss/FOX

When it came to sharing the bill with this feathered Season 1 guest star, Patel (aka Amit) cries fowl. “The goose seemed to love being held by me but was constantly complaining about the snacks on set and the affordable housing crisis in California,” the actor teases.

Grace Palmer with a llama in the 'Skunks and Llamas' episode of Animal Control
Bettina Strauss/FOX

Llama mama drama! In Season 1, Palmer’s Victoria helped with a vet’s very pregnant patient. “I have a newfound appreciation for llamas and alpacas,” the actress relates. “And I don’t think anyone noticed Todd was male, even when his character was giving birth!”

In Season 1, the team scared off a hirsute home invader, but cocreator Rob Greenberg jokes that things were way hairier off camera: “The bear would only go in the hot tub if we turned on the jets!” The current season, which has featured more than 19 species, has also brought a miniature horse, a sloth and a giant tortoise.

