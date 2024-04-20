A slew of talent has visited Benson & Co. over the years (including Jerry Lewis and Robin Williams). In fact, quite a few familiar faces have logged face time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit over its 25 (and counting!) seasons, sometimes even as multiple characters.

Below, scroll through our favorite celebrity guest appearances. Were there any stars that you forgot were a part of the SVU universe? Let us know in the comments section, below.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary issue. For more inside scoop on the long-running NBC franchise, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at LawAndOrderMagazine.com.