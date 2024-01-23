‘Night Court’ Sneak Peek: Wyatt Helps Abby Get Back Into Dating (VIDEO)

Abby Stone is in a romantic panic in Night Court Season 2 Episode 4. Her ex, Rand (Pete Holmes), is dating someone else after their ended engagement, which launches Melissa Rauch‘s spritely judge into an obsession with… pickles.

The crunchy snack is a metaphor for Abby fearing change in her life. Pickles don’t change! They’re practically frozen in time. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, new court clerk Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi, now a series regular) tries to get Abby to get to the root of her newfound pickle obsession.

“Is there a chance this isn’t about pickles?” he asks. “Maybe you’re feeling a little weird because your ex is seeing someone and you’re not? Are you on any dating apps?”

“Almost. I’m still fine-tuning my profile,” Abby responds. “Like, what picture do I go with? Strong and sexy? Girl next door? Or cousin but worth it?”

Wyatt encourages Abby to get out on the town and put herself out there. “You’re absolutely right. There’s no point in sitting here and spinning out over this,” she says. “I gotta get out there, take some risks, put my heart on the line!”

“Yes, judge! I’m with you 1,000 percent,” Wyatt replies. If only she meant taking dating risks. “That settles it,” Abby declares. “We’re going to find the best damn pickle in New York City.”

In her determination to avoid starting over with dating, Abby goes on a hunt for the city’s best pickle. It overwhelms her office to the point where Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) steps in to give some sage advice. Fans will also see Abby go on a double date with Olivia (India de Beaufort) and guest stars Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel in the episode, airing Tuesday, January 23 at 8/7c on NBC.

See Abby dive back into the dating world in Night Court Season 2 Episode 4.

