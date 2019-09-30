‘The Masked Singer,’ ‘Sunnyside’ and More Ratings Hits & Misses of Fall Premiere Week (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Highest-Rated (New)

Prodigal Son (1.0)

Sunnyside - Season Pilot
Lowest-Rated (New)

Sunnyside (0.4)

Pilot
Most-Watched (New)

The Unicorn (6.04 million)

Sunnyside - Season Pilot
Least-Watched (New)

Sunnyside (1.77 million)

MS-S2_EP201-Show_0266
Highest-Rated (Returning)

The Masked Singer (2.5)

CHELSEY CRISP, RANDALL PARK
Lowest-Rated (Returning)

Fresh Off the Boat (0.5)

Out of the Darkness
Most-Watched (Returning)

NCIS (12.57 million)

BobsBurgers_901_TheRingButNotScary_110_07
Least-Watched (Returning)

Bob’s Burgers (1.86 million)

Premiere week is over (though there are still a few new and returning favorites yet to debut), and with it came some surprises in the ratings.

Did you expect for The Masked Singer to once again come out on top? Did you think Ziva’s (Cote de Pablo) return to NCIS would bring in viewers? What did you expect from the new comedies and dramas? Did you expect big things from familiar faces?

Click through the gallery above to see how your new and established network favorites did in same-day ratings.

