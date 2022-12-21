Sneak Peek at ‘True Detective,’ ‘And Just Like That’ & More in New HBO Max 2023 Promo (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
HBO Max is giving viewers a peek into their upcoming schedule for 2023 with a new promo featuring footage from new and returning shows as well as reveals of what favorites are coming back in the new year.

The nearly three-minute segment kicks off with another new look at the highly-anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. What follows is the first glimpse at Jodie Foster in her starring role as Detective Liz Danvers in the long-awaited Season 4 of True Detective titled Night Country.

Carrie Coon in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2

(Credit: HBO)

And this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to sneak peeks. The teaser also reveals footage from the starry and luxurious second season of The Gilded Age featuring Louisa Jacobson, Carrie Coon, and Cynthia Nixon among others. Additionally, there’s a tease for Nixon’s other series, And Just Like That as the Sex and the City sequel prepares to return for its second round of episodes.

Other titles showcased include Perry Mason, White House Plumbers, Winning Time, Love & Death, The Idol, and the limited series Full Circle which features Dennis Quaid and Claire Danes. Succession also has a moment to shine in the clip montage, hinting at a Roy sibling team-up between Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) as the trio attempt to battle dad Logan (Brian Cox).

Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux Take on Watergate in 'White House Plumbers' Teaser
Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux Take on Watergate in 'White House Plumbers' Teaser

Among the other shows that viewers can look forward to new episodes of in 2023 are Hacks, Barry, The Righteous Gemstones, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Julia, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Our Flag Means Death, and so much more.

Check out the teaser for yourself, above, and don’t miss these titles on HBO and HBO Max in the new year.

