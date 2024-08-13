Let Us Be Your JOC For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

The agents tackling major cases in New York are back for more this fall on CBS. Tuesdays are once again the home to everything related to FBI—and its spinoffs, International and Most Wanted—for the 2024-2025 season.

“The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement when all three were renewed in April 2024. “Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

Read on for everything we know so far about FBI Season 7, including the cast, premiere date, and what’s changed behind the scenes.

Did FBI Season 6 end on a cliffhanger?

No. Instead, it wrapped up the season-long search for the person responsible for the death of one of FBI’s own, Hobbs (Roshawn Franklin), in the premiere. Tiffany (Katherine Renee Kane) took the loss especially hard, since she had been undercover with him, and she became determined to catch Hakim. In the finale, she shot and killed him; he’d gone for a gun.

Who’s returning for FBI Season 7?

All the main cast is expected to be back: Missy Peregrym (Special Agent Maggie Bell), Zeeko Zaki (Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan), Jeremy Sisto (Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine), Alana De La Garza (Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille), John Boyd (Special Agent Stuart Scola), and Katherine Renee Kane (Special Agent Tiffany Wallace).

Who’s not returning in the same role for Season 7?

Rick Eid is no longer showrunner, but he will continue to be an executive producer. Instead, Mike Weiss has joined as showrunner and executive producer. Also serving as EPs are Dick Wolf, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, and Peter Jankowski.

What do we know about FBI Season 7?

Nothing specific yet. Obviously, there are always the cases of the week, as well as some personal storylines for the agents. That will likely include Maggie continuing to raise Ella following her friend Jessica’s (Charlotte Sullivan) death and OA’s relationship with Gemma (Comfort Clinton). And we expect continued crossovers with Most Wanted, especially when it comes to Scola and Nina (Shantel VanSanten) balancing their work with their relationship and parenthood.

When will Season 7 premiere?

Tuesdays will once again be an all-FBI night for CBS, with the original series kicking it off at 8/’7c, followed by the spinoffs International and Most Wanted.

Is there a new FBI trailer?

Not yet.

Has FBI been renewed for Season 8?

Yes! In fact, when the FBIs were renewed in April 2024, FBI was picked up through the 2026-2027 broadcast season. That takes it through Season 9.