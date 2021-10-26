‘NCIS’ Preview: Gary Cole’s Parker Officially Takes Over as the New Boss (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Gary Cole as Parker in NCIS
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Gary Cole’s Alden Parker is not only officially now a member of NCIS (after he was fired from the FBI), he’s also the new team leader, following Leroy Jethro Gibbs not returning after his suspension and Mark Harmon’s exit. And he’s going to surprise the team as he begins working with them in the November 1 episode of NCIS, “False Start.”

“The new guy is trying to score some brownie points,” McGee (Sean Murray) remarks when Parker brings in food in the promo. “Would you rather I only bark orders?” Parker asks. “It’s what we’re used to,” McGee explains. Watch the video below.

So what’s the team’s first investigation with Parker as boss? They’ll be investigating the death of a beloved Navy commander who trained some of the top athletes in the country.

In “Face the Strange,” Parker worked with the team, ostensibly reluctantly and after turning down Vance’s (Rocky Carroll) offer to take over. “I just wanted to see what a regular day around here was like, and I was told it might spook the locals if they thought I had plans to stay. Wasn’t my idea, actually,” Parker explained before accepting the job.

Scroll down for a look at the team’s investigation.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen in NCIS
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Parker (Gary Cole), McGee (Sean Murray), and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) at the crime scene

Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer in NCIS
Cliff Lipson/CBS

What happened to the vic?

Wilmer Valderrama, Joshua Brockington, Katrina Law in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law), with Petty Officer Third Class Felix Cross (Joshua Brockington)

Gary Cole as Parker in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

Parker

Wilmer Valderrama as Torres in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

Torres

Gary Cole as Alden Parker in NCIS
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Welcome to NCIS officially, Parker.

Wilmer Valderrama as Torres, Gary Cole as Parker in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

Torres and Parker

