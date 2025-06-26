Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The Thursday, June 26, episode of The View featured a Hot Topics segment where the women discussed a recent surge in the use of matchmaking services and decline in online dating. This prompted Joy Behar to share her own matchmaking story involving her daughter, Eve Behar, and an employee on The View.

“I like to match people up,” Behar shared. “I once tried to match my former assistant up with somebody and we looked him up, it turned out he was a criminal. So you have to do your due diligence.”

That prompted Sunny Hostin to ask, “Didn’t you hook your daughter up with Paul, our stage manager?” Behar confirmed, “Paul went out with my daughter years ago. He did.”

The conversation got a bit steamy from there as Hostin wondered, “There was a hookup, right, Paul?” The cameras panned to Paul, who was shaking his head and reiterating that this all happened years ago.

“I had nothing to do with that,” Behar added. “You’re talking about my child!” Sara Haines then jumped in to reassure everybody that “the people are now happily married with children. They’re fine.”

Eve married Alphonso Anthony Scotti in 2007. They share a son, Luca, who was born in 2011.

To conclude the conversation, Behar cleared things up: “[Paul] went on a couple of dates with [my daughter].” Haines ended the segment by taunting the stage manager and saying, “You could’ve been calling her mom,” and Behar quipped, “He does anyway.”

Earlier in the conversation, the panelists discussed how hard many of their single friends have found dating in big cities these days. “I found it very easy,” Behar, who has been married to Steve Janowitz since 2011, said. “You go to a bar with a tight dress, boom, you find a guy. Have some drinks. You’re in love.”

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC