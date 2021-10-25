Mark Harmon’s ‘NCIS’ Legacy: His Costars Weigh In
For over 18 seasons, Mark Harmon played NCIS‘ fearless leader, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and even though he’s no longer appearing on-screen — he’s still an exec producer — his legacy continues.
Below, we’ve rounded up what his costars have said about Harmon, who exited four episodes into Season 19, over the years.
Michael Weatherly (Anthony DiNozzo)
“[Harmon is] a very rare person in this business because there’s no assistant, no entourage. Mark is largely just a very straight-forward, approachable, calm, assertive guy. He’s not a people pleaser.” (2009)
David McCallum (“Ducky” Mallard)
“There was always a certain degree of chaos [at one point during the series’ production], but it’s all gone now. Mark was instrumental in putting our house in order—I really thank him for that.” (2007)
Mark Harmon's 'NCIS' Exit: A Farewell to Gibbs
Cote de Pablo (Ziva David)
“We were always trying to infuse [scenes] with different things, try something new. Mark has been here for years, and he’s still bringing it.” (2019)
Pam Dawber (Marcie Warren — and Mark’s real-life wife)
“Mark is for the best of everybody and everything. His ego does not extend. He just wants it all to work.” (2021)
